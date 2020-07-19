Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 19 July

#3 Korczak - Monmouth Park R1 (17:50)

Korczak was undoubtedly below form at Gulfstream Park last time, but this step back up to a mile should show him to better effect, and considering he will likely have his own way of things out in front here, he is of major interest on his first run for the Nick Caruso yard. Free Flayme is also likely to be on the premises, while Pippin can claim the remainder of the prize money.

#3 Tracy Ann's Legacy - Monmouth Park R7 (20:40)

Tracy Ann's Legacy possibly had a bit too much on her plate when below form at Delaware last time, but she is returned to calmer waters here and can take advantage to return to winning ways. Athwaaq and Magic Hatter could both benefit from the strong forecasted pace and look the two most likely to chase the selection home.

#7 Love Is Your Name - Monmouth Park R8 (21:09)

Love Is Your Name has not been seen on the racecourse since he raced here back in October, but he was mightily impressive on that occasion, pulling clear of the remainder a long way out and keeping up to his work to win by over five lengths. He is making his first start for Bruce Alexander here, and though his fitness must be taken at face value, such was the dominance he showed here last time, that looks a risk worth taking. Flat Out Beautiful is unbeaten in his last two outings and will provide stiff opposition, while Orpheus is another who demands a second look.