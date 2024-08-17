Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet from Betfair: Best bets and expert insight

Daryl Carter has bif priced Newmarket fancy

Ryan Moore says Grosvenor Square won't fear Curragh test

Tips from Timeform, Mark Milligan and Alan Dudman

Tiber Flow Superboost

The Group 2 Hungerford Stakes is the feature race at Newbury today (15:35) and William Haggas has a strong chance of landing the prize with his popular 5yo grey Tiber Flow.

In just a seven-runner field the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Tiber Flow's place price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to finish in the Top 3! To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Tiber Flow to finish Top 3 in 15:35 Newbury SBK 1/1

Daryl Carter: "The good old Grey horse handicap 0-85 sees a wide open field, and I'd be more than happy to take on this weak favourite, Fine Interview 11/43.75, who only had to run into the low 70s to win his Maiden at Ffos Las last time and the runner-up and third have both been beaten next time.

"Good Karma - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a bit of a swing from the hip, but he was building to a bigger performance for James Ferguson following an eye-catching effort at Epsom in July. He has since moved to James Owen's yard, which resulted in two down-the-filed efforts at Sandown. However, something looked like a miss on the first of those over a trip too far, and he was shaping well on the latest before clipping heels and losing his action.

"Coming away from Sandown is a positive move. He handled the Rowley Mile undulations very well back in May before finding a mile stretching his stamina. His stride length suggests that returning to a stiff six-furlongs will suit him, and he is more than capable on a going day from this mark of 78.

"First Folio and Eminency (if taking in this engagement having run in the Racing League on Thursday) are apparent threats. The latter, despite his poor Windsor performance, has a more significant effort in him at some point. I'd happily chance the selection at 16/117.00 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 14:05 Newmarket - Back Good Karma SBK 25/1

Timeform: "The Silver Trophy Handicap, a consolation race for the Great St Wilfrid, looks a typically competitive renewal, but last year's winner, Roundhay Park, is fancied to go well once more.

"He has a solid record at Ripon, boasting form figures of 1100342312, and he arrives on a mark which is 3lb lower than 12 months ago.

"Roundhay Park hasn't quite been at his best so far this season, but his best effort did come when runner-up over this course and distance in May, and he also shaped well when hitting the frame in a competitive, big-field handicap at York in June.

"He wasn't disgraced back on the Knavesmire last time, either, and he will more than likely have been targeted at this race for a while. There appears to be more pace in the higher numbers so his draw in stall 14 looks well and he's handicapped to go close at a track he clearly likes."

Recommended Bet Back Roundhay Park in the 14:45 Ripon SBK 7/1

Mark Milligan: "With York's Ebor meeting just around the corner, this is one of the lower-key Saturdays in the flat racing calendar, but there's still plenty of exciting ITV action and hopefully we can kick off with a winner in this 7f class 2 handicap.

"Sir Michael Stoute's well-bred Kingman colt Starlore won on debut at Sandown last season and hopes would have been high that he'd develop into a pattern-class performer on the back of that.

"However, things didn't really pan out in his two subsequent juvenile starts, but he really caught the eye at Goodwood on handicap debut in May, meeting all sorts of trouble and doing well to finish seventh.

"With that run fresh in the memory, he was well fancied in the Brittania Handicap at Royal Ascot last time but ran a rather flat race, ending up nearer last than first, racing a little more keenly than ideal in such a big field.

"I'm convinced there's plenty of talent here and Starlore just needs to channel it correctly.

"With that in mind, the booking of Tom Marquand in the saddle for the first time looks an ideal move and hopefully this Juddmonte blue-bred can finally start to fulfil his potential."

Recommended Bet Back Starlore in the 15:00 Newbury SBK 6/1

Alan Dudman: "Tiber Flow finished sixth behind Jumby in the 2022 version, although he might not have been placed to best effect with the way that panned out, and while he can look good on his day with the way he travels, he can throw in the odd stinker.

"That was very much evident last time in the Lennox Stakes, although he again could have been at a disadvantage with the pace suiting those to the forefront rather than those coming from off it.

"That's the way he is normally ridden as he has plenty of speed, so he needs cover to wait for the burst of acceleration. Tiber Flow's trainer William Haggas will no doubt be in York mode for next week, but he holds a fair record at Newbury with 21% win and 42% placed stats

"Tactics will be critical here, and if there's a lack of pace, Tiber Flow's sprinter speed could come in handy.

"The 5yo is at home on good ground, and he's a lot better than he showed at Goodwood last time, and perhaps Goodwood isn't his track.

"He landed the Listed Carnavon Stakes at Newbury in 2022 and considering he's had some health scares and problems in his times, he has a fine attitude. Haggas can start the ball rolling going into Ebor week."

Recommended Bet Back Tiber Flow SBK 9/2

Ryan Moore says: "He sets the standard here after a very smart run in the G2 Curragh Cup over the same course and distance when trying to make all. I picked him up on Tower Of London there but he still finished 7L clear of Vauban and has obvious claims over a course and distance that will hold no fears for him."