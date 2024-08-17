Ryan Moore Saturday Curragh Rides: Grosvenor Square sets the standard in Irish St. Leger Trial
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore heads to the Curragh on Saturday for four rides and in this column he gives us the lowdown on his chances, including his thoughts on the returning Continuous and Grosvenor Square in the Irish St. Leger Trial...
Ryan Moore has four rides at the Curragh on Saturday
Continuous given big opportunity after break
Grosvenor Square the one to beat in Irish St. Leger Trial
13:45 Curragh - Treasure Isle
Treasure Isle (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 21004
Broke his maiden on second time of asking at Naas and has been highly tried since. His recent run in the Anglesey was very encouraging. He set out to make it a good test there over an extended 6f and did that before giving best in the last couple of hundred yards. That was against some very smart horses, not least, Babouche who obviously franked the form in last weeks Group 1 Phoenix Stakes. This drop in class and trip will really suit so hopefully he can get back on track.
15:25 Curragh - Snapdragon
Snapdragon (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 4642
Still a maiden and remains on a mark of 83 after being beaten a little over 3L by Josephs (O'Brien's) Rudi's Apple in another nursery at this track last month. That puts him on top weight here. It was a respectable run against Joseph's horse but there are several in here that you can expect to improve for their handicap debut and it's a tricky little race.
16:00 Curragh - Continuous
Continuous (Jpn)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 1/382115-5
A St Leger winner who ran a great race in the Arc last October. A small setback in the spring meant he didn't make his seasonal debut until appearing in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot. As you would expect for a horse of his class, he galloped all the way to the line that day and given what Goliath has done since the form has a nice look to it. He's had a bit of time since Ascot and this looks a good opportunity for the colt ahead of an autumn campaign.
16:35 Curragh - Grosvenor Square
Grosvenor Square (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 131-372
He sets the standard here after a very smart run in the G2 Curragh Cup over the same course and distance when trying to make all. I picked him up on Tower Of London there but he still finished 7L clear of Vauban and has obvious claims over a course and distance that will hold no fears for him.
Timeform Verdict
Treasure Isle - 13:45 Curragh
Ryan Moore has some excellent chances at the Curragh on Saturday, notably with Continuous and Grosvenor Square, but they will both be well found in the betting, so Treasure Isle is put forward as his best chance at the prices.
He confirmed the promise of his debut when opening his account at Naas but he was disappointing on his next two starts in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and a listed event at Tipperary.
However, he proved better than ever when finishing fourth to subsequent Phoenix Stakes winner Babouche in the Anglesey Stakes last time, displaying plenty of speed (racing clear) but unable to go through with his effort in the closing stages.
That form is obviously working out well and the drop back to five furlongs expected to suit him better, he has solid claims in what is an easier assignment.
