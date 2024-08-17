Saturday Racing Tips: English Oak can bounce back say Timeform

English Oak can make his mark in pattern company

The Group 2 Hungerford Stakes is the feature race at Newbury today (15:35) and William Haggas has a strong chance of landing the prize with his popular 5yo grey Tiber Flow.

In just a seven-runner field the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Tiber Flow's place price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to finish in the Top 3! To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Tiber Flow to finish Top 3 in 15:35 Newbury SBK 1/1

English Oak has improved markedly this season, shaping well when runner-up to Noble Dynasty (in receipt of a lump of weight) in a handicap on his return at Newmarket and going on to win his next two starts in grand fashion.

It is rare you see a horse win a handicap as competitive as the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in the manner that English Oak did, cruising behind the pace setters and still on the bridle over a furlong out and forging clear in the closing stages.

It is probably best to ignore his run in the Lennox Stakes since, as that race wasn't run at a true gallop, while he also didn't seem to handle the undulations of that track. The return to a straight, flat seven furlongs at a galloping course like Newbury will be very much in his favour and he is expected to prove himself a pattern-class performer now.

Recommended Bet Back English Oak in the 15:35 Newbury SBK 11/4

Timefall was well supported for her debut at Leicester in June and she was the only one to threaten the odds-on favourite, too, pulling clear of the remainder in the process.

She shaped better than the bare result on her next start, while her rider also reported that she lost her action, and she confirmed previous promise when opening her account over this course and distance last month, beating the reopposing Silver Ghost by a short head.

Timefall looked a good prospect that day, displaying a good attitude in the closing stages, and she seems sure to progress further now handicapping. Ralph Beckett has his juveniles in top form and she is expected to come out on top once again.

Recommended Bet Back Timefall in the 15:15 Newmarket SBK 5/2

The Silver Trophy Handicap, a consolation race for the Great St Wilfrid, looks a typically competitive renewal, but last year's winner, Roundhay Park, is fancied to go well once more.

He has a solid record at Ripon, boasting form figures of 1100342312, and he arrives on a mark which is 3 lb lower than 12 months ago.

Roundhay Park hasn't quite been at his best so far this season, but his best effort did come when runner-up over this course and distance in May, and he also shaped well when hitting the frame in a competitive, big-field handicap at York in June.

He wasn't disgraced back on the Knavesmire last time, either, and he will more than likely have been targeted at this race for a while. There appears to be more pace in the higher numbers so his draw in stall 14 looks well and he's handicapped to go close at a track he clearly likes.