No. 10 Where's Frankie (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Karl Thornton, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 104

"I'm looking forward to riding Where's Frankie for the first time in the three-mile handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday. He ran really well two weeks ago in a handicap chase to finish third behind So Des Flos. That was his first run back after a long break, so hopefully he can improve on that. I hope that he can improve too for stepping back up in trip.

"He gets in here off a low weight, and he goes well at Fairyhouse, his three wins have all been there, and he goes well on soft ground. I'm looking forward to riding him."

No. 4 Monmiral (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 145

"He's a Grade 1 winner over hurdles and ran very well over fences last season against some top horses like Jonbon and The Real Whacker. But he probably wasn't quite right last winter, so we gave him a wind op in the summer because we felt he was struggling with his breathing.

"His homework this autumn has been really good and he also pleased us in a recent away day. I'm going down the handicap route and targeting this race because he is a class horse on an attractive mark of 145. Harry Cobden was keen to ride Monmiral after partnering him in a piece of work."

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

"So Scottish shaped as if the race was needed on his recent return and that looks to have teed him up perfectly for a shot at this big prize, while his handicap mark of 141 still looks more than workable.

"Thunder Rock's recent win was paid a big compliment in the Coral Gold Cup and he looks to be one of the biggest dangers, while it would be folly to rule out Grandeur D'ame, who gave a flawless display of jumping when winning in facile fashion at Wetherby last time.

"If So Scottish can jump as slickly in this company he'll be a threat to all at a much bigger prices than one or two of the others."

No. 3 Thunder Rock (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 146

"Has had this race as his target since returning from seven months off with a dominant success in an intermediate chase at Carlisle six weeks ago, quickening to lead at the last and forging clear.

"That form received a boost when the runner-up, Mahler Mission, filled the same position in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury next time and he appeals as the type to be suited by a big-field handicap environment. A BHA mark of 146 looks workable and he's one to be interested in for the in-form Olly Murphy yard."

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Thunder Rock

2. Monmiral

3. So Scottish

No. 4 Genietoile (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

"I just have an inkling we are going to see a much-improved performance from Genietoile stepping up in trip.

"He shaped a lot better than it would appear first time up at Chepstow over an extended 2m3f - he got outpaced after racing prominently but plugged on again at the death - and he again looked a grinder when sticking on well enough over 2m5f in what could have been a decent novice at Ascot last time."

