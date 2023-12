Two good chances for Rachael at Fairyhouse

Where's Frankie has lots in his favour

Step up in trip to suit Chigorin

No. 10 Where's Frankie (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Karl Thornton, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 104

I'm looking forward to riding Where's Frankie for the first time in the three-mile handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

He ran really well two weeks ago in a handicap chase to finish third behind So Des Flos. That was his first run back after a long break, so hopefully he can improve on that. I hope that he can improve too for stepping back up in trip.

He gets in here off a low weight, and he goes well at Fairyhouse, his three wins have all been there, and he goes well on soft ground. I'm looking forward to riding him.

No. 10 Where's Frankie (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Karl Thornton, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 104

Chigorin finished third in his only point-to-point for Pat Doyle, and he kept on well to finish third in the maiden hurdle that Mahon's Way won at Naas on his first run for Henry.

He should progress for that run, his first run over hurdles and his first run since that point-to-point in February. He is stepping up in trip here too, which I think can only suit him. He seems to be in great order at home, we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on here.

Read Paul Nicholls on his Saturday runners here.

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.