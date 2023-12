Il Ridoto loves the track at Cheltenham

Monmiral is back near to his best

Threeunderthrufive has leading chance

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has runners at Cheltenham on Friday - the first day of the Christmas meeting - and you can read about them all in his exclusive column.

Monmiral and Il Ridoto are both big chances

He spoke to Barry Orr about Team Ditcheat's Saturday chances, starting with two in the December Gold Cup.

Paul said: "There is very little between Monmiral and Il Ridoto and if I was having a tenner on one it would simply be the one with the best price.

"Il Ridoto loves the track here. He ran very well when he obvioulsy needed a run the other day.

"But Monmiral is a Grade 1 winner. As a juvenile he was very smart. He had a few issues last year but still managed to finish second to Jonbon. Since then he has had a wind-op and I think we have got him back at somewhere near his best.

"Harry Cobden rode Monmiral in a gallop the other day and was very impressed with him.

"I don't think there is much between them."

Threeunderthrufive ran well when he reappeared in the Badger Beer at Wincanton and runs tomorrow in Cheltenham's 14:25 race

Paul was positive about his chances: "Threeunderthrufive is in great shape. He definitely improved for his Wincanton run. He loves Cheltenham.

"This is a competitive race but it is a small field and I think he has a leading chance."

