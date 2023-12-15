Threeunderthrufive ran well when he reappeared in the Badger Beer at Wincanton and runs tomorrow in Cheltenham's 14:25 race
Paul was positive about his chances: "Threeunderthrufive is in great shape. He definitely improved for his Wincanton run. He loves Cheltenham.
"This is a competitive race but it is a small field and I think he has a leading chance."
Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.