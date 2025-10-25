Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Cheltenham and more plus Paul Nicholls

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Chelteham and more

Tips Summary

Race Tipster Tip Odds 13:30 Doncaster Sam Turner Jer Batt E/W @ 5/1 6.00 14:05 Doncaster Timeform Verdict Hawk Mountain Win @ 2/1 3.00 14:20 Cheltenham Alan Dudman King's Threshold Win @ 15/2 8.50 15:10 Newbury Katie Midwinter Wechaad Win @ 5/1 6.00 15:45 Newbury Katie Midwinter Ancient Wisdom Win @ 5/2 3.50 16:05 Cheltenham Paul Nicholls Welcome To Cartries N/A

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Beaten a head in this race 12 months ago, Jer Batt looks a decent wager to go one better with Oisin Murphy back on board.

The son of Dragon Pulse looked to have last year's renewal in safe keeping when the multiple champion jockey took him to the front at the distance with his mount still travelling nicely.

Unfortunately, the selection didn't do a great deal when he went clear and the duo were mowed down in the shadows of the post by deep closer Cover Up and, unfortunately for connections, that is the closest he has come to winning since.

The cheekpieces are attached for the first time this afternoon and Jer Batt is drawn alongside the brazen speed of recent Catterick scorer Lexington Blitz so should enjoy a good tow into the race.

With four places on offer, he looks a solid bet to be in the mix again.

Recommended Bet Back Jer Batt, E/W 4 Places, in 13:30 Doncaster SBK 5/1

Aidan O'Brien has won this a record 11 times and can dominate again with his 3 runners HAWK MOUNTAIN, Benvenuto Cellini and Action. All 3 are progressive and closely matched on form but Hawk Mountain is proven under testing conditions so shades the vote.

Recommended Bet Back Hawk Mountain to Win 14:05 Doncaster SBK 2/1

For win purposes, the chance of King's Threshold looks the most appealing for Emma Lavelle at 15/28.50 as the ground comes alike with winning form on both good and soft.

Last term his victory at Newbury by over 5L saw him beat a few 130+ plus horses with ease and he travelled so well to come from off the pace, and with the set-up here for Saturday and with plenty that like to be up there, the hold-up tactics will be of great benefit.

Ben Jones rides, and he was on the mark in the first yesterday on the card and if you can jump at Newbury and the fences there, you can jump anywhere. King's Threshold is the number one pick for me.

Recommended Bet Back King's Threshold to Win 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 15/2

Roger Varian-trained Wechaad is one to note in this 7f Group Three, capable of taking the prize in his first run in Stakes company following a comfortable handicap success when last seen. The Oasis Dream colt shaped with plenty of promise when a creditable third to subsequent Mill Reef Stakes winner Words Of Truth in his maiden Ascot win, with Goffs Million fourth New Monarch splitting the pair in second.

Wechaad then finished second to well-bred colt Venetian Prince, a son of St Mark's Basilica and Arabian Queen, half-brother to See The Fire, at Newbury, before shedding his maiden tag in a handicap at Doncaster. He beat Gold Dawn on that occasion, a gelding who could prove to be a useful type in time, and was given a 9lb rise, now rated 91.

Whilst he has plenty to find with the favourite Time To Turn on ratings, Wechaad appears to be progressing well with each run, and has already proven his credentials against a talented Godolphin representative previously. He shouldn't be discounted in this company for an in-form yard, and has previous course form, too.

At a price of 5/16.00, Wechaad can put in a competitive effort under Ray Dawson, and may be good enough to finish in front.

Recommended Bet Back Wechaad to Win 15:10 Newbury SBK 5/1

Four-year-old gelding Ancient Wisdom thrives in softer conditions and should be suited by this mile-and-a-half contest for Charlie Appleby, who is in great form currently.

The likeable son of Dubawi won the Futurity Trophy as a juvenile, and has also added a Group Three success to his name since, as well as a placed effort behind Economics in the Dante Stakes. He beat Never So Brave during his debut campaign and also finished third to Rosallion in a Listed event at Ascot, and was able to place third in a Munich Group One last autumn.

The Godolphin runner wasn't seen to best effect at Newbury on his return to action this season, but finished a good second to Al Aasy in ground conditions quicker than ideal in his subsequent run.

The Coronation Cup wasn't run to suit, and he may not be quite up to Group One level, particularly in better ground, at this stage in his career, however, he was unfortunate when last seen at Listed level and has proven himself at this level twice in the past.

With plenty in his favour here, and possessing a huge amount of class on a going day, Ancient Wisdom holds strong claims under William Buick, and can add another Stakes success to his record.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Wisdom to Win 15:45 Newbury SBK 5/2

He doesn't want too much rain, if it went soft, we'd think about it. He doesn't want it too soft.

This ground would be perfect for him. He's got to start somewhere for the season. He was going to go to Chepstow, but the ground was far, far too quick. I think he'll run well. We've got cheek pieces on him for the first time, just because it'll sharpen his jumping up and everything about him. He's probably our best chance of the weekend at Cheltenham.

Recommended Bet You can back Welcome To Cartries here SBK 9/2

