Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including Cheltenham fancy

An impressive winner on debut at Windsor, Lebron Power beat a subsequent winner in Startled, as well as Book 1 yearling Marcellinus, €95,000 breeze-up Nebulon, and 90,000gns purchase Swiped, to land her maiden success, before finishing fourth to Staya in the Listed Dragon Stakes.

At Sandown on that occasion, Lebron Power travelled well into the race but was short of room at a crucial stage, staying on well once in daylight and shaping as though there could be plenty of further improvement to come.

The winner is an exciting prospect who fetched 375,000gns as a breeze-up and had finished fifth in the Queen Mary Stakes before finishing second and third, respectively, in two Group races.

The runner-up Military Code beat Fitzella by a neck in his second start, before being denied a head at Listed level once again by Revival Power, achieving a rating of 105 in the process, whilst the third and fourth have both won since, too, further franking the form.

Trained by Richard Hannon, Lebron Power was unable to make an impression in her following start at Goodwood, but returned to form with victory on handicap debut at Sandown, and is only 3lb higher here as she bids for a third career success.

She beat Proof by a length-and-three-quarters that day, when giving away 14lb to the subsequent winner who reopposes on worse terms this time around, therefore should be capable of confirming that form and defying the rise in the weights as she returns to handicap company.

The daughter of Starman was unable to get involved in a run worth forgiving in the Listed Rosebery Stakes when last seen, but can bounce back in calmer waters and makes plenty of appeal under Sean Levey.

Recommended Bet Back Lebron Power in 13:25 Newbury SBK 6/1

The Short Go finished second to stablemate Senior Chief in this race twelve months ago, when in receipt of 16lb from the winner who went on to finish sixth in a competitive Newbury handicap and in the Grand National at Aintree.

The eight-year-old is 6lb higher this time around but could be capable of landing a hat-trick of wins in this contest for both Henry de Bromhead and Darragh O'Keeffe, who have claimed the previous two renewals.

Sent off at odds of 11/112.00 for the Ultima on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, The Short Go finished a creditable fifth behind Myretown, unable to pose a threat for the major honours but staying on well from towards the rear of the field.

Pulled up in his last outing in May, The Short Go returns from a 175-day break in this 3m1f contest. He has won when fresh previously, and, in only his eighth start over the larger obstacles, could be open to some further improvement.

The yard is currently performing at a 28 percent strike-rate and could continue their excellent recent record in this race with 5/16.00 chance The Short Go.

Recommended Bet Back The Short Go in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 5/1

Roger Varian-trained Wechaad is one to note in this 7f Group Three, capable of taking the prize in his first run in Stakes company following a comfortable handicap success when last seen. The Oasis Dream colt shaped with plenty of promise when a creditable third to subsequent Mill Reef Stakes winner Words Of Truth in his maiden Ascot win, with Goffs Million fourth New Monarch splitting the pair in second.

Wechaad then finished second to well-bred colt Venetian Prince, a son of St Mark's Basilica and Arabian Queen, half-brother to See The Fire, at Newbury, before shedding his maiden tag in a handicap at Doncaster. He beat Gold Dawn on that occasion, a gelding who could prove to be a useful type in time, and was given a 9lb rise, now rated 91.

Whilst he has plenty to find with the favourite Time To Turn on ratings, Wechaad appears to be progressing well with each run, and has already proven his credentials against a talented Godolphin representative previously. He shouldn't be discounted in this company for an in-form yard, and has previous course form, too.

At a price of 5/16.00, Wechaad can put in a competitive effort under Ray Dawson, and may be good enough to finish in front.

Recommended Bet Back Wechaad in 15:10 Newbury SBK 5/1

Four-year-old gelding Ancient Wisdom thrives in softer conditions and should be suited by this mile-and-a-half contest for Charlie Appleby, who is in great form currently.

The likeable son of Dubawi won the Futurity Trophy as a juvenile, and has also added a Group Three success to his name since, as well as a placed effort behind Economics in the Dante Stakes. He beat Never So Brave during his debut campaign and also finished third to Rosallion in a Listed event at Ascot, and was able to place third in a Munich Group One last autumn.

The Godolphin runner wasn't seen to best effect at Newbury on his return to action this season, but finished a good second to Al Aasy in ground conditions quicker than ideal in his subsequent run.

The Coronation Cup wasn't run to suit, and he may not be quite up to Group One level, particularly in better ground, at this stage in his career, however, he was unfortunate when last seen at Listed level and has proven himself at this level twice in the past.

With plenty in his favour here, and possessing a huge amount of class on a going day, Ancient Wisdom holds strong claims under William Buick, and can add another Stakes success to his record.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Wisdom in 15:45 Newbury SBK 5/2

Cullentra representative Pied Piper is a classy horse whose stamina credentials are yet to be fully tested and could put in a good effort under an in-form Jack Kennedy in this 3m1f contest over fences.

The likeable seven-year-old has form figures of 13123 when making the trip to Prestbury Park, and that valuable experience at the track can hold him in good stead as he bids for a fourth win in seven starts as a chaser. He won both of his first two runs in comfortable fashion, by a combined distance of 43-lengths, including over 2m7f, before found to be clinically abnormal when stopping suddenly at Galway in July, having been in the process of running a nice race.

In his penultimate start, the flashy chestnut fell in the Kerry National, before failing to perform at Tipperary, but he remains an interesting novice and has enough class to pose a threat should he get into a rhythm.

Pied Piper is one to consider at odds of 9/25.50, particularly considering his form at Cheltenham. He has plenty of talent as well as experience, and is open to further improvement over fences.

Recommended Bet Back Pied Piper in 16:05 Cheltenham SBK 9/2

Three-year-old gelding Our Mighty Mo is another horse who seems to thrive in testing conditions, although didn't put in his best effort when last seen at Ayr in softer ground.

His two career wins to date have come on soft and heavy ground, respectively, and he's now only 2lb higher than his previous success, when partnered by 7lb claimer Sam Feilden, and 4lb below his excellent fourth at Chester in May, putting him in with solid claims at the weights.

The first-time visor tried when last seen is removed, and Our Mighty Mo should remain a fresh horse having had only two recent runs, with a 93-day break following his three outings earlier in the season.

On the Roodee in a higher class handicap, he was only denied half-a-length by now 100-rated subsequent winner El Burhan, whilst in receipt of 11lb, finishing ahead of the likes of Supido, who finished fifth in the Britannia Stakes in his next start, future winners in Miami Matrix, High On Hope and Soldiers Star.

The son of Kodiac, who represents an in-form Karl Burke yard, is capable of performing well from his current rating and possesses enough ability to return to form in this contest. Our Mighty Mo can put in a bold bid and holds each-way claims in his 15th career start.

Recommended Bet Back Our Mighty Mo E/W in 17:00 Doncaster SBK 10/1

Shazani has previously finished a close second to Our Mighty Mo and is another runner on the card who is likely to enjoy conditions at Doncaster. He was a 40/141.00 of the Leger Legends Classified Stakes here in his penultimate start, staying on well over the mile on that occasion, but failed to give his true running at Pontefract when last seen.

His latest run may be worth forgiving, however, and he could prove worth keeping the faith in as he steps back up in trip over this 7f distance. He appears on a workable mark from a rating of 73 under Ali Rawlinson, and has the ability to make the frame should he bounce back from his latest effort.

Representing Roy Bowring, who has saddled a few winners in recent months, Shazani is one to note and warrants each-way consideration.