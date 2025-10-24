Paul Nicholls: Welcome To Cartries my best chance at Cheltenham and Hitman goes well fresh

Three runners at Cheltenham and Aintree for Paul over the weekend

Inch House has a lot to prove but he could improve massively

Welcome To Cartries our best chance if the rain stays away

Hitman goes well fresh and some possible runners at Fontwell

Saturday

He had a very bad fall at Ayr in the spring before we had him and I don't think he'd really got over it. He showed nothing at home, he showed nothing when he ran, and by the last day, he was a little bit unlucky and got interfered with.

He's had a fall and two pulled ups, so he's got to leave that behind. We decided that we didn't think he was quite right, he had a few little issues so we left him off for the season. He's come back a completely different horse, a very happy horse, and jumping nicely, going well. Whatever he does, he's going to need this experience. If we can have a nice run round, if he finishes fifth, sixth, seventh, we'll be delighted.

But I wouldn't be surprised if he leaves last year's form behind and improves massively and then goes and runs nicely in about a month's time. So it's a bit of a retrieval mission with him, but the signs are right at home.

He doesn't want too much rain, if it went soft, we'd think about it. He doesn't want it too soft.

This ground would be perfect for him. He's got to start somewhere for the season. He was going to go to Chepstow, but the ground was far, far too quick. I think he'll run well. We've got cheek pieces on him for the first time, just because it'll sharpen his jumping up and everything about him. He's probably our best chance of the weekend at Cheltenham.

Sunday

Aintree 14:20 - Hitman

He was second last year and the year before, he runs well fresh and gets the trip well. I think Freddie Gingell's going to ride him now because there's an extra meeting being put on at Fontwell on Sunday, so Harry Cobden will be going there. Freddy gets on well with him, obviously rode him in the National and I think he's ready to run a good race. He's just on the handicap limit, really.

He won't run in the Grand National again, he won't get that trip. He was second in the Denman chase last year. All those sort of similar races he'd run in again.

He is in the Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree in a couple of weeks' time over 2m 5f. That would be a possibility.

Possible runners at Fontwell on Sunday

Entries don't shut until 12 noon on Friday so I don't know for definite, but I could possibly run Largy Poet, Twinjets, Baby Ken and a nice bumper horse Bond Broker in the boys race and perhaps one or two others. Harry Cobden will be going to Fontwell on Sunday now, but as I said, we don't have to confirm entries until lunchtime and declare on Saturday morning so look out for the runners there.

But I do think Largy Poet and Twinjets will both be going for fairly valuable handicap chases.

