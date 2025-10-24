Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets including an 11/2 Cheltenham fancy

Batt backed to hit Donny foes for six

Beaten a head in this race 12 months ago, Jer Batt looks a decent wager to go one better with Oisin Murphy back on board.

The son of Dragon Pulse looked to have last year's renewal in safe keeping when the multiple champion jockey took him to the front at the distance with his mount still travelling nicely.

Unfortunately, the selection didn't do a great deal when he went clear and the duo were mowed down in the shadows of the post by deep closer Cover Up and, unfortunately for connections, that is the closest he has come to winning since.

The cheekpieces are attached for the first time this afternoon and Jer Batt is drawn alongside the brazen speed of recent Catterick scorer Lexington Blitz so should enjoy a good tow into the race.

With four places on offer, he looks a solid bet to be in the mix again.

Recommended Bet Back Jer Batt, E/W 4 Places, in 13:30 Doncaster SBK 5/1

The stable of Anthony Honeyball has hit the ground running at the start of a new campaign - they welcomed another winner on Thursday afternoon - and Leave Of Absence could be worth supporting to ward off a few Irish adversaries in the staying novices' chase.

One or two of the six-year-old's rivals from across the water look as though they have been entered in this event with connections expecting good ground which is often the case for this traditional curtain raiser.

That may be the case by mid Saturday afternoon despite Stom Benjamin's best efforts given how well Cheltenham drains, however one horse which won't mid how the track rides is Honeyball's son of Masked Marvel who was last seen galloping on powerfully to land the Brown Chamberlin Trophy at Newbury in the spring.

This test should be ideal for Leave Of Absence and a forceful ride could make him tough to peg back if he can find a rhythm on a track where the speed often holds up.

Recommended Bet Back Leave Of Absence to Win 16:05 Cheltenham SBK 11/2

Mustazeed is his own worst enemy given his annoying habit of dropping out of the stalls, but he retains a fair amount of ability for a seven-year-old and might be some value back at his favoured stomping ground.

The veteran must concede weight to a raft of unexposed three-year-olds which won't be an easy task, but with a track record of 011483211 and a pronounced preference for soft ground, conditions should be to his liking in this closing event.

The son of Territories has recorded all four of his career best efforts over this course and distance and goes well for Kieran Shoemark who has won aboard the selection and finished runner-up, beaten a neck, in two starts.

Mustazeed's latest effort at York was another creditable display as he made late headway up the unfavoured stands' side rail following a typically slow start, finishing just three lengths behind winner Grey Cuban on ground quicker than ideal.

Hopefully, he doesn't give away too much ground from the gates here and retains a winning chance turning for home.

Recommended Bet Back Mustazeed, E/W, in 16:50 Newbury SBK SP

