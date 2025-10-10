Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing plus Paul Nicholls on his runners

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Newmarket, York and Chepstow

Tips Summary

Race Tipster Tip Odds 13:30 York Mark Milligan Division Win @ 9/4 3.25 13:35 Chepstow Paul Nicholls Treasure Planet N/A 13:50 Newmarket Mark Milligan Pierre Bonnard Win @ 16/5 4.20 14:05 York Timeform Erzindjan Win @ 11/4 3.75 15:00 Newmarket Sam Turner Oxagon E/W @ 8/1 9.00 15:15 York Sam turner Northern Ticker Win @ 11/2 6.50 15:40 Newmarket Katie Midwinter Bashful Boy E/W @ 50/1 51.00

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

It's Future Champions Day at Newmarket on Saturday, where plenty of top-flight juveniles are in action, but there could also be a very good one on show in the first race at York as Division takes the step up to listed company.

The William Haggas-trained son of Kingman showed plenty of promise when second on debut at Windsor in August (a race that's working out well) and then made no mistake next time, running away with a Haydock novice.

He wasn't quite so impressive at Yarmouth last time, but still comfortably accounted for a subsequent winner, and this £800k purchase looks to have plenty more to offer.

His draw in stall eight should be fine and this well-bred sort looks the type to make up into a fine three-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Division in 13:30 York SBK 9/4

10 Treasure Planet (Ire) J: Harry Cobden

Harry Cobden T: Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls F: SBK 5/2

EXC 3.75

He's a nice three-year-old. He had two runs on the flat, finished second on his last start. He's done well, he's done lots and lots of jumping, but he's got to learn on the track.

We like him. I think James Owens' Ammes looks quite smart and will be tough to beat. We'll learn an awful lot more about Treasure Planet after this run, but he's ready to go.

I am keen on Pierre Bonnard in the Group 3 Zetland Stakes earlier, a contest that showcases some potentially useful young stayers for the future.

Quite a few of these are bred to excel over this 1m 2f trip and further, so deciding between them isn't all that easy, but Pierre Bonnard impressed me when winning over 1m at Dundalk last time and he'll only get better the further he goes, as one would expect being a son of Camelot.

Fresh from his near miss on Minnie Hauk in the Arc, Christophe Soumillon takes the ride on the Aidan O'Brien contender and they've had plenty of success together over the last few weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Pierre Bonnard in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 16/5

Erzindjan isn't a frequent winner, his last win coming four and a half years ago, but in that time since he has produced several smart efforts at Meydan when trained in the UAE, and judged by his three efforts for TJ Kent, he's more than ready to strike.

He caught the eye at a massive price when not beaten far in the John Smith's Cup over this course and distance on return and stable debut, and did so in an even bigger way in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last time - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag.

Erzindjan was positioned at the rear of the disadvantaged near-side group, still in last place with around two furlongs to go before cutting through rivals and finishing with a real flourish, finishing around six lengths clear of those in his group and beaten just one and a half lengths.

He also earned the Sectional Flag, running the last three furlongs almost a second quicker than the winner and half a second faster that the second and third. Therefore, he looks well treated from just 1lb higher, and the return to this trip at this venue, along with easier ground, will be no problem.

Recommended Bet Back Erzindjan in the 14:05 York SBK 11/4

I have been a fan of Oxagon since his debut when he was well-backed, but poorly positioned, in a July Course maiden which has produced 13 subsequent victories for its participants. That Newmarket promise was confirmed at Sandown when the selection simply ran away from a field which included Look To The Stars who went on to land his next two starts and is vying for favouritism in the Zetland Stakes earlier on the card.

"Although beaten on dead ground at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes, the son of Frankel was sandwiched by two horses which went on to score at Longchamp last weekend so the form may be better than initially thought.

"He is no good thing this afternoon, especially in the face of some serious opponents, but Oisin Murphy should be able to track Pacific Avenue - who is reported to be in the race to ensure a strong gallop - before delivering a big challenge."

Recommended Bet Back Oxagon, E/W, in 15:00 Newmarket SBK 8/1

A typically sizeable field go to post for the feature six-furlong handicap and supporting Northern Ticker as part of a split-stakes approach may reap dividends.

Being drawn in close proximity to the pace-setting Hammer The Hammer should aid the selection who ran really well from a modest draw in the Ayr Gold Cup to finish a place behind his front-running adversary despite being situated on the seemingly unfavoured near side.

A further place behind the selection was Aramram who enhanced the form with a fine win at Ascot last weekend and a switch back to the Knavesmire and a sounder surface could be the key for Northern Ticker to reprise his August course and distance defeat of stablemate Commanche Falls.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Ticker to Win 15:15 York SBK 11/2

Experienced nine-year-old Bashful Boy has previously performed well in this race, finishing fourth at odds of 100/1101.00 to The Shunter in the 2023 renewal, before being far from disgraced when ninth of 24 runners in last year's contest won by the returning Alphonse Le Grande.

Running from a 2lb lower mark than twelve months ago, with 3lb claimer Amie Waugh in the saddle, the David Pipe-trained contender could be able to outrun his odds of 40/141.00.

During the summer, Bashful Boy was able to run well under his returning rider at Goodwood, when fourth to Kyle Of Lochalsh at a price of 40/141.00. He still retains ability and if able to enjoy a favourable trip, could perform better than his price suggests.

Recommended Bet Back Bashful Boy E/W in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 50/1

