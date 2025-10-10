Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 11/4 Sectional horse at York

Division ready for move up in grade

Erzindjan can deservedly resume winning ways

Hard to pick holes in Zavateri

Division was a very expensive yearling (800,000 guineas), bred to be sharp being a brother to Lowther winner Celandine, and he is improving nicely so far this season.

He didn't make his debut until August, showing plenty to work on when runner-up to a nice prospect, and he built on that promise when landing the odds at Haydock last month, impressing with how he went through the race and the turn of foot he showed to seal matters instantly.

Division was sent off a prohibitive odds when following up under a penalty at Yarmouth last time, not quite so impressively but softer ground was a possible excuse, and he did beat a next-time-out winner by over two lengths.

This will require another career-best effort, but this well-bred colt is open to further improvement, and is taken to progress past the standard setters.

Recommended Bet Back Division in the 13:30 York SBK 9/4

Erzindjan isn't a frequent winner, his last win coming four and a half years ago, but in that time since he has produced several smart efforts at Meydan when trained in the UAE, and judged by his three efforts for TJ Kent, he's more than ready to strike.

He caught the eye at a massive price when not beaten far in the John Smith's Cup over this course and distance on return and stable debut, and did so in an even bigger way in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last time - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag.

Erzindjan was positioned at the rear of the disadvantaged near-side group, still in last place with around two furlongs to go before cutting through rivals and finishing with a real flourish, finishing around six lengths clear of those in his group and beaten just one and a half lengths.

He also earned the Sectional Flag, running the last three furlongs almost a second quicker than the winner and half a second faster that the second and third. Therefore, he looks well treated from just 1lb higher, and the return to this trip at this venue, along with easier ground, will be no problem.

Recommended Bet Back Erzindjan in the 14:05 York SBK 11/4

Zavateri has done nothing but improve this season, improving a chunk from his debut success when winning the July Stakes, and running to a similar level when also successful in the Vintage at Glorious Goodwood.

He proved himself a juvenile of some merit when raising his game further with a fourth win on the trot in the National Stakes at the Curragh last time, though, edging out the reopposing Gstaad by a head.

Zavateri made an eye-catching burst forward under three furlongs out, produced to challenge entering the final furlong and it was to his testament that he was able to sustain his effort all the way to the line.

He's a very uncomplicated sort who has danced every dance so far this season and he again looks underestimated in the market, joint top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'small p' still attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement.