Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Runaway Sandown scorer can make his mark at Newmarket

It would be hard to proclaim this year's renewal as a vintage Dewhurst Stakes - especially before it has been run - but it certainly has the potential to be an extremely classy running of one of the season's marquee juvenile events.

The presence of Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad alongside his National Stakes conqueror Zavateri provide the true Group 1 quality, while impressive Tattersalls Stakes winner Distant Storm is another intriguing and upwardly mobile contender.

The trio are going to be tough to beat, but I have been a fan of Oxagon since his debut when he was well-backed, but poorly positioned, in a July Course maiden which has produced 13 subsequent victories for its participants.

That Newmarket promise was confirmed at Sandown when the selection simply ran away from a field which included Look To The Stars who went on to land his next two starts and is vying for favouritism in the Zetland Stakes earlier on the card.

Although beaten on dead ground at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes, the son of Frankel was sandwiched by two horses which went on to score at Longchamp last weekend so the form may be better than initially thought.

He is no good thing this afternoon, especially in the face of some serious opponents, but Oisin Murphy should be able to track Pacific Avenue - who is reported to be in the race to ensure a strong gallop - before delivering a big challenge.

A typically sizeable field go to post for the feature six-furlong handicap and supporting Northern Ticker as part of a split-stakes approach may reap dividends.

Being drawn in close proximity to the pace-setting Hammer The Hammer should aid the selection who ran really well from a modest draw in the Ayr Gold Cup to finish a place behind his front-running adversary despite being situated on the seemingly unfavoured near side.

A further place behind the selection was Aramram who enhanced the form with a fine win at Ascot last weekend and a switch back to the Knavesmire and a sounder surface could be the key for Northern Ticker to reprise his August course and distance defeat of stablemate Commanche Falls.

Rousing Encore is more exposed than selection one - this will be his 40th career start - but he is equally as effective at York as Northern Ticker and ought to be involved once more following a smooth success at Ayr.

The son of Acclamation moved with his trademark fluency on the west coast of Scotland last time, winning with a little in hand and he should get the strong gallop he craves here with the likes of Hammer The Hammer (stall 8), Northern Ticker (7) and Gweedore (1) all likely to want to get on with things on his side of the track.

Ruth Carr's speedster enjoys his racing and his strike rate dramatically improves when he returns to the track quickly following a previous run.

The selection has scored after breaks of 9, 10, 12, 17 and 18 days so clearly likes to keep busy and, with five places on offer, this usual strong traveller is fancied to have an impact at the business end of this competitive heat.

