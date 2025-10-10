Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 50/1 Newmarket fancy in the Cesarewitch

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Saturday

Unbeaten colt Zavateri has been hugely impressive this season, claiming two Group Two successes and a Group One over Gstaad when last seen at the Irish Champions Festival. He has earned himself a current rating of 118, putting him 1lb clear of his rivals in this field, and can improve even further.

There is plenty of substance to the form of his wins to date, including his debut win at Salisbury which has produced three subsequent winners, and he can remain unbeaten as he bids to confirm form with Gstaad as well as beat course-and-distance winner Distant Storm, the likely favourite.

The son of Without Parole, who fetched 35,000gns as a yearling, has already earned ten times his price tag in winnings, displaying a gutsy and admirable attitude in the process. He should make his presence felt in this field, and is the one to beat on form.

Recommended Bet Back Zavateri in 15:00 Newmarket SBK 10/3

At generous odds of 22/123.00, Gewan shouldn't be discounted in this prestigious Group One, although he now has a blemish on his record following defeat in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The softer conditions that day were unlikely to suit based on his impressive performance when winning the Acomb Stakes on quick ground at York, beating the reopposing Distant Storm as well as Italy, and the son of Night Of Thunder was unable to give his true running as the 6/52.20 favourite.

Rosallion had previously been beaten in that contest as a juvenile before bouncing back with Group One glory in his subsequent start, and it isn't out of the question for Gewan to achieve a similar feat, or at least return to some form here back on a more suitable surface.

The form of the race has been franked by Puerto Rico, who landed the Longchamp race previously won by Rosallion, the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, with third-placed Cape Orator also winning on Arc weekend in Paris, also boosting Oxagon's claims.

At the Ebor Festival, Gewan displayed plenty of speed to claim a length-and-a-half success in his first Stakes appearance, and, although his reopposing rivals may have had their excuses, Gewan was keen early from a wide draw, too, and could be capable of even better in the right circumstances.

Purchased for 100,000gns as a yearling before changing hands for €80,000 as a breeze-up buy, Gewan has James Doyle in the saddle this time around and can fare better than shown in his latest start, which could prove worth forgiving. He has form ahead of the main market principle, and represents each-way value at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Gewan E/W in 15:00 Newmarket SBK 22/1

Course-and-distance winner Rousing Encore has performed well in three starts here this year, winning a 16-runner handicap from a 5lb lower mark in May, before finishing a three-quarters-of-a-length fourth to subsequent Listed winner Elmonjed from his current rating of 87 and achieving a fifth-placed finish last month on the Knavesmire.

The Ruth Carr-trained gelding emerged with some credit from the Silver Cup at Ayr, before dropping significantly in class and winning with a bit in hand having been well supported from 12/113.00 into 7/24.50 for the 6f sprint at the same venue.

Up 5lb for his latest win, the five-year-old remains on a workable mark from which he can strike and he could prove worth keeping onside. He clearly performs well on the track and is currently in good form, capable of doubling up under James Sullivan to land a seventh career victory in his 40th start.

Recommended Bet Back Rousing Encore E/W in 15:15 York SBK 14/1

Making his first appearance for Geoffrey Harker, three-year-old gelding Sir Yoshi could be capable of springing a surprise on yard debut at odds of [...] from a mark of 101.

The son of Mehmas shaped with promise as a juvenile during his debut campaign for David Marnane, making the frame in both of his first two starts, including when a short distance behind sadly ill-fated Rock N Roll Rocket and the imposing Powerful Nation at Cork, before shedding his maiden tag at Tipperary.

He was sent over to York for the Ebor Festival during the summer, in which he placed third at odds of 28/129.00 in the Listed Roses Stakes behind Tropical Storm, with subsequent Breeders' Cup winner Magnum Force in second.

Gelded at the beginning of this term, Sir Yoshi is yet to add to his maiden victory but has put in a number of creditable efforts during 2025, including at this venue when a length behind Tropical Storm once again in Listed company in May. He has featured in races won by Arizona Blaze and Powerful Nation, too, before finishing second on handicap debut at Navan when last seen.

Stepping up to 6f here at a venue where he has been seen to good effect previously, Sir Yoshi warrants each-way consideration under the in-form David Allan.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Yoshi E/W in 15:15 York SBK 22/1

Top weight Another Choice put in a much improved effort over hurdles in his latest start at Roscommon, wearing blinkers for the first-time over the three-mile trip.

Returning over fences here, over which he's now rated 9lb higher than his current hurdling mark, the Matthew Smith-trained gelding can put in a competitive effort under 5lb claiming James Smith.

Despite being winless since success on chasing debut over Duffle Coat in the spring of last year, when the subject of strong market support, Another Choice has put in numerous creditable efforts. He was just denied by History Of Fashion in the Listed Porterstown Handicap at Fairyhouse last winter when rated 129, before running a respectable race in deep waters of the Irish Grand National at the same venue, sent off at a price of 50/151.00.

In this company, Another Choice should be capable of posing a threat and is one to note with course form in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Another Choice in 15:27 Fairyhouse SBK 5/1

Experienced nine-year-old Bashful Boy has previously performed well in this race, finishing fourth at odds of 100/1101.00 to The Shunter in the 2023 renewal, before being far from disgraced when ninth of 24 runners in last year's contest won by the returning Alphonse Le Grande.

Running from a 2lb lower mark than twelve months ago, with 3lb claimer Amie Waugh in the saddle, the David Pipe-trained contender could be able to outrun his odds of 40/141.00.

During the summer, Bashful Boy was able to run well under his returning rider at Goodwood, when fourth to Kyle Of Lochalsh at a price of 40/141.00. He still retains ability and if able to enjoy a favourable trip, could perform better than his price suggests.

Recommended Bet Back Bashful Boy E/W in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 50/1

Returning to Listed level, likeable colt Powerful Nation should prove tough to beat in the hands of Andrew Slattery. He has 4lb to find with Big Gossey on ratings, in receipt of 1lb here, but is still capable of showing further improvement.

During his debut campaign, the son of Sioux Nation was unlucky not to claim black-type success, narrowly beaten twice at Listed level before being denied a head in a Dundalk Group Three against his elders. He was beaten twice by 66/167.00 chances, but performed consistently well, ending the season with form figures of 212132.

This term, he returned to action with a promising effort behind Bucanero Fuerte in a Listed contest here, before finally claiming a Listed success of his own in Cork. In three runs since his previous win, Powerful Nation has struggled for form.

He failed to give his true running in a Curragh Group Two, before becoming fractious in the stalls prior to the off at Tipperary, when allowed to run but making no impression and found to have suffered a wound and to be lame post-race.

In his first Group One appearance in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last month, Powerful Nation couldn't make an impression when sent off at odds of 50/151.00, but he can fare better in this ease in Grade, and return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Nation in 15:50 Naas SBK 11/2

Pinatubo filly Pearl Of Windsor has proven her credentials at Listed level previously this season, when beaten only a length-and-three-quarters by Town And Country, with a Hold A Dream and Star Of Mehmas narrowly ahead, in fourth at Sandown in June.

She had previously beaten the runner-up Hold A Dream to land her maiden at the same venue during her debut campaign, having finished a three-length sixth to Star Of Mehmas in the Listed Roseberry Stakes at Ayr a few months later in a performance that was worth upgrading.

Although she has lacked consistency this term, the Conrad Allen-trained contender possesses the ability to be competitive on a going day and can fare better than in her previous trip to Newmarket when failing to make an impression here in May. She has the talent to outrun her odds of [...] with a favourable trip, and shouldn't be discounted under Rab Havlin.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl Of Windsor E/W in 16:50 Newmarket SBK 50/1

Brian Ellison-trained Perfect Part is winless since a shock 125/1126.00 win on debut at Beverley last year, but has put in a number of creditable efforts since.

The daughter of Mehmas was luckless when full of running at York in May, eventually finishing fourth at odds of 25/126.00 in that handicap, having previously finished fourth to Spycatcher in a Listed Doncaster contest on her reappearance this term.

Considering some of the form she has shown previously, it could prove worth keeping the faith in Perfect Part, who is too big a price to ignore at odds of 33/134.00. She holds each-way claims under Cieren Fallon, who enjoyed multiple wins in the saddle on Friday, and can outrun her odds.