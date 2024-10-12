Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore, Paul Nicholls and more

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Chepstow, Newmarket and York

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Paul Nicholls is back with exclusive insight on his runners

Ryan Moore on his Newmarket rides

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Shackleton's price to finish in the top two from 2/51.40 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton to Finish Top 2 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Daryl Carter: "This can go to Lead Artist - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has improved with each run and arrives on the back of a career-best in the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster.

"The John and Thady Gosden three-year-old has more to offer now, and the move back up to 1m, having found the speed test against the smart Kinross all too much last time, is a good angle. He finished well once organised at Doncaster and is the only horse on an upward curve in this race.

"Kinross did not harm the form when running second to Ramatuelle in the Foret at Longchamp on Arc weekend, but today represents a drop in grade into a Group 3 for the selection. The drying round favours the Lead Artist, and there must be more to come with the market support at Doncaster noted.

"He appeals over the other Juddmonte runner, Skellet, who could have more to offer following a good victory at Sandown last time. Ancient Rome and Liberty Lane are others to consider."

Recommended Bet 13:15 Newmarket - Back Lead Artist SBK 11/4

Mark Milligan: "The 1m 2f Group 3 Zetland Stakes is a proper test of stamina for two-year-olds and I'm confident that Aidan O'Brien's Shackleton can see it out better than his six rivals.

"This son of Camelot looks a stayer in the making and he was off the mark at third time of asking over 1m 1f in maiden company at the Curragh just under a fortnight ago.

"He made all that day and found plenty for pressure once coming under a ride in the home straight, never stronger than at the finish and looking as though he'll be well served by this trip and beyond.

"Prior to getting off the mark, Shackleton had finished runner-up to Tennessee Stud at Thurles and that form was franked when the winner went on to run a fine second to Hotazhell in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes on his next start.

"In terms of the opposition, it may be the Wathnan Racing-owned Dunamase who emerges as the biggest threat.

"John & Thady Gosden's juvenile cost a packet at the sales and duly got off the mark at the second attempt on the all-weather at Kempton last time.

"He'd looked green at Sandown on debut but had clearly learnt plenty form that and there should be more to come as he gains in experience."

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton NAP EXC 3.25

Daryl Carter: "William Buick was keen to express that Silver Peak - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse for next year, but it was tough not to be impressed by the 1.25million euro yearling purchase at Haydock in a race that Charlie Appleby won for the fourth consecutive season.

"He powered to the finish, making all his rivals look like they were treading water. Once the penny dropped, he took the eye with an explosive finishing effort, and he had no right to win that race, considering the slow early gallop. It's too early to judge the form, but it bodes well that the runner-up bolted up at Pontefract next time in eased-down style.

"He can continue the good run of the yard in this race and land this for the fifth consecutive year. He appeals to take another step forward and looks to have found a soft group opening. He looks like an outstanding prospect. And 9/43.25 or bigger is the price to get."

Recommended Bet 14:25 Newmarket - Back Silver Peak SBK 10/3

Daryl Carter: "Strike Red - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - won this race two years ago, and he arrives in much better form than his latest figures suggest.

"He was last seen in the Ayr Gold Cup, finishing tenth, but he did the best of any single figure draw, with Kings Lynn next best in 14th. He was poorly drawn in a race favouring high draws, highlighted again by the top three drawn 19 or higher. He did well only to be beaten fourth lengths there, and it was the same story from stall three when he caught the eye at the Curragh on his penultimate outing.

"Today, the angle is the draw. Low-drawn runners have dominated at York this season and in this race, with only one winner birthed higher than nine in the past ten years. The stalls are situated on the far side of the track, which doesn't help those not a fan of the bias, but it helps Strike Red in stall nine.

"He is handicapped to have a say, and he won't mind the soft ground expected. There's lots to like, and at 7/18.00 or bigger, he can gain a deserved victory this season.

Recommended Bet 14:40 York - Back Strike Red SBK 7/1

Paul Nicholls "He was a different horse after we gave him a wind op last season and I have quite high hopes for him now that he is going chasing.

"This race has been the target for Insurrection since he won at Hereford in April and the more it dries up before Saturday the better it will suit him. He's as fit as a flea, he won his Point-to-Point in Ireland and his schooling has been very good."

Ryan Moore: "He is a lovely uncomplicated clot who was impressive on debut at the Curragh - the third that day, Ides Of March, has done plenty for the form of that race - and he took another step forward when beating subsequent Royal Lodge winner, Wimbledon Hawkeye, in the Acomb at York.

"Godolphin look to have a strong hand here with the Middle Park winner, Shadow Of Light, stepping up to 7f for the first time and Ancient Truth is a nice colt who was impressive in the Superlative on the July course.

"It's a competitive race but my colt sets a decent standard."

15:40 Newmarket: Mark Millian says back Ndaawi using 6 Places market

Mark Milligan: "The Cesarewitch hasn't attracted a full field this year but it's still as competitive as you'd expect, and it would be no surprise if it ends up being dominated by the Irish.

"Willie Mullins, Emmet Mullins and Gordon Elliott all field strong contenders and I'm plumping for the Elliott-trained Ndaawi, ridden by Jamie Spencer.

"Elliott trained last year's runner-up Pied Piper to finish second to an Emmet Mullins-trained runner and I'm hoping that those places can be reversed this time around.

"Ndaawi is low mileage on the flat and he ran a good race when returning from a 256-day absence to finish a good seventh in the 2m 4f Ascot Stakes back in June, proving his stamina for extreme trips in the process.

"He backed that up with a fine effort when second in the Galway Hurdle in August and looks to have been trained specifically for this race since then.

"Jamie Spencer takes the mount and I'm expecting a typically patient ride before he smuggles Ndaawi into the race in the last half mile, with the prospect of six places on the Sportsbook making the selection an enticing prospect from an each-way perspective."

Recommended Bet Back Ndaawi each-way, six places SBK 10/1

Paul Nicholls: "He joined us half-way through last season and created a favourable impression by winning a novice handicap Chase at Doncaster in December. He ran only once more because of an issue with a tooth and sinuses which required minor surgery. After only three runs Twinjets is still unexposed over fences.

"He likes going left handed and this £50,000 Chase was an obvious target for his seasonal debut. He has a lovely racing weight, I've done a lot with him and he has a lovely chance."