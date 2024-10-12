Paul Nicholls: Twinjets has a lovely racing weight and a big chance at Chepstow

Liari is in top shape and I'm expecting a big run

Silver Trophy duo may well come on for the run

Unexposed Twinjets has a lovely racing weight and a lovely chance

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

He has done very well over the summer after winning three on the bounce last season before a swinging hurdle put paid to his chances in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham when he was fortunate not to break a leg. While he has to carry top weight in a competitive race he is in top shape at home and I am expecting another big run from him.

He was a different horse after we gave him a wind op last season and I have quite high hopes for him now that he is going chasing. This race has been the target for Insurrection since he won at Hereford in April and the more it dries up before Saturday the better it will suit him. He's as fit as a flea, he won his Point-to-Point in Ireland and his schooling has been very good.

I suspect both of mine in the Silver Trophy will come on for the run. I've done as much as I can with them at home without drilling them. Afadil often needs his first run and showed improvement for the fitting of cheek pieces last season. Freddie Gingell gets on very well with him.

He is largely consistent but paid the penalty last winter for winning three races on the bounce the previous winter which saw his handicap mark rocket by 18lbs. He has come back down to a more realistic mark now and it was always the plan to start him off in the Silver Trophy.

He's a standing dish at Cheltenham and ran some mighty races there last season but consistency is basically his problem. He is now 4lbs lower since an excellent run in the Paddy Power at Cheltenham and we re-cauterised his palate over the summer. Il Ridoto always improves for a run and my idea is that this could be an ideal prep for another crack at the Paddy Power.

He joined us half-way through last season and created a favourable impression by winning a novice handicap Chase at Doncaster in December. He ran only once more because of an issue with a tooth and sinuses which required minor surgery. After only three runs Twinjets is still unexposed over fences. He likes going left handed and this £50,000 Chase was an obvious target for his seasonal debut. He has a lovely racing weight, I've done a lot with him and he has a lovely chance.

We bought Keel Strand at Goffs in May shortly after he was narrowly beaten in a Point-to-Point on his racecourse debut at Borris House where he might have won if he'd jumped the last better. He's taken well to our routine at Ditcheat, his work has been pleasing, and he now goes for a bumper I always like to target at this meeting.

Timeform Verdict

Paul Nicholls won this race in 2016, 2017 and 2022, and though two of those winners were with very well-fancied horses, the bigger-priced Il Rodoto looks a leading contender this year despite his trainer expecting him to improve for the run.

The seven-year-old acquitted himself really well in the early part of last season and, following a wind operation, looks nicely handicapped on the pick of his form. He is only 2 lb higher than his last win (January 2023) and 8 lb lower than when a good third at Cheltenham in January 2024; he can make a winning return before heading to Prestbury Park once more.

