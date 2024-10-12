Ryan Moore: Queenstown draw means a tough task in the Cesarewitch on Saturday

Skellet back in group company following Sandown win

Shackleton should run well in the second

Delacroix showing promise and heading in the right direction

The Lion In Winter sets a decent standard

Alfa Kellenic going off a mark of 101

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Shackleton's price to finish in the top two from 2/51.40 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton to Finish Top 2 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Skellet is back in Group company here after winning the listed Fortune Stakes at Sandown last month. She beat a good yardstick in Checkandchallanges, there and that will have been great for her confidence.

It's a competitive race with Lead Artist and Liberty Lane looking like the ones to beat but hopefully I'm on an improving filly.

We run two here. Shackleton got off the mark at the Curragh last day when he was a decisive winner of a 9f maiden after making all the running. A lovely Camelot colt who is a smart prospect for next year, he answered every call at the Curragh and was strong at the line.

He probably sets the standard here. Our other runner, County Mayo, is out of a half-sister to Danedream and comes from a family with plenty of stamina in the pedigree.

He took a nice step forward from his Tipperary debut to win in good fashion at Gowran Park last month and should run well.

Stepped back up to the mile at Leopardstown after landing his maiden over 7f at the Curragh and stayed on really well after becoming a little outpaced early in the straight there. He sets a decent standard here.

Genealogy came forward from his Curragh Debut to win a Punchestown maiden last month. He's going in the right direction.

He is a lovely uncomplicated clot who was impressive on debut at the Curragh - the third that day, Ides Of March, has done plenty for the form of that race - and he took another step forward when beating subsequent Royal Lodge winner, Wimbledon Hawkeye, in the Acomb at York.

Godolphin look to have a strong hand here with the Middle Park winner, Shadow Of Light, stepping up to 7f for the first time and Ancient Truth is a nice colt who was impressive in the Superlative on the July course.

It's a competitive race but my colt sets a decent standard.

The ground was a bit to lively for him in the Ebor and he's probably best judged on his couple of runner-up spots behind Kyprios this season.

Having said that, he's giving weight all round here, in the Cesarewitch that's a big ask, and drawn 25 of 25 isn't ideal either. A tough task but he should give a good account of himself if getting the breaks.

The Kingman colt is yet to win and gets in here off a mark of 78 having been dropped 2lbs following his run in a Newbury nursery last month.

The ground may have been the issue that day and hopefully there is more to come from him.

Her level of improvement this season has been well documented and on a mark of 101 she well deserves to take her place in this listed race.

The Silver Cup win last day at Ayr was a smart performance and the second has given the form a bit of a boost with a win since. It's a typically competitive race though but hopefully there is more improvement to come from my filly.

Timeform Verdict

15.00 The Lion In Winter

As you'd expect on one of the biggest Saturdays of the season, Ryan Moore has the strongest book of rides on Newmarket's card. Shackleton gets the Timeform nod in the Zetland, as does Delacroix in the Autumn Stakes, but it's The Lion In Winter who could be the pick of the three as he is expected to produce something special in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien has eight wins in the race already and this Sea The Stars colt has been most impressive in winning both his starts so far, notably when making all in a strong renewal of the Acomb at York. He may prove hard to peg back once again, expected to get a good tow into the race by stablemate Rock Of Cashel before proving too strong for the Godolphin pair of Shadow Of Light and Ancient Truth.