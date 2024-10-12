Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Silver ready to Peak at Newmarket

Artist can lead the way on Saturday

Silver Peak could be a special horse

NAP comes in the Finale at York

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

This can go to Lead Artist - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has improved with each run and arrives on the back of a career-best in the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster.

The John and Thady Gosden three-year-old has more to offer now, and the move back up to 1m, having found the speed test against the smart Kinross all too much last time, is a good angle. He finished well once organised at Doncaster and is the only horse on an upward curve in this race.

Kinross did not harm the form when running second to Ramatuelle in the Foret at Longchamp on Arc weekend, but today represents a drop in grade into a Group 3 for the selection. The drying round favours the Lead Artist, and there must be more to come with the market support at Doncaster noted.

He appeals over the other Juddmonte runner, Skellet, who could have more to offer following a good victory at Sandown last time. Ancient Rome and Liberty Lane are others to consider.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

William Buick was keen to express that Silver Peak - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse for next year, but it was tough not to be impressed by the 1.25million euro yearling purchase at Haydock in a race that Charlie Appleby won for the fourth consecutive season.

He powered to the finish, making all his rivals look like they were treading water. Once the penny dropped, he took the eye with an explosive finishing effort, and he had no right to win that race, considering the slow early gallop. It's too early to judge the form, but it bodes well that the runner-up bolted up at Pontefract next time in eased-down style.

He can continue the good run of the yard in this race and land this for the fifth consecutive year.

He appeals to take another step forward and looks to have found a soft group opening. He looks like an outstanding prospect. And 9/43.25 or bigger is the price to get.

Strike Red - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - won this race two years ago, and he arrives in much better form than his latest figures suggest.

He was last seen in the Ayr Gold Cup, finishing tenth, but he did the best of any single figure draw, with Kings Lynn next best in 14th. He was poorly drawn in a race favouring high draws, highlighted again by the top three drawn 19 or higher. He did well only to be beaten fourth lengths there, and it was the same story from stall three when he caught the eye at the Curragh on his penultimate outing.

Today, the angle is the draw. Low-drawn runners have dominated at York this season and in this race, with only one winner birthed higher than nine in the past ten years. The stalls are situated on the far side of the track, which doesn't help those not a fan of the bias, but it helps Strike Red in stall nine.

He is handicapped to have a say, and he won't mind the soft ground expected. There's lots to like, and at 7/18.00 or bigger, he can gain a deserved victory this season.

I am very surprised that William Buick has chosen Shadow Of Light over Ancient Truth - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Shadow of Light has been given a daft rating of 119, considering he only beat a Kempton Novice winner five lengths in the Middle Park last time, and he must now prove his stamina by stepping up in distance for the first time.

One suspects that Ancient Truth may not be 100% straight following a short absence, but he is the wrong price on the form book, so I will take my chances. He is unbeaten in three starts, and his form has worked out tremendously well in his absence.

His form is almost identical to this favourite, The Lion In Winter, through Wimbledon Hawkeye when landing the Superlative Stakes - a race for producing top-class horses. The Superlative runner-up Seagulls Eleven reopposes today, but he arrives after boosting the form with a strong third in the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh.

Ancient Truth has offered plenty of potential, so I am keeping the faith at 7/24.50 or bigger.

The day's best bet is Promethean - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at York. He holds outstanding claims if he can continue his progression. He wasn't seen to the best effect in his last two runs and has been far better than the bare result.

The three-year-old is entirely unexposed and went into the tracker following a promising debut effort behind the now 97-rated La Pasionaria and useful Matsuri at Salisbury. Interestingly, his trainer, David Menuisier, sent him to France for two further runs, possibly to make it difficult for the British handicapper to get a handle on him. He returned to Britain with an opening handicap rating of 86. Still, he likely needed his seasonal return at Newbury when he was fourth in a maiden behind Hosaamm and French Duke under tender handling. The handicapper dropped his official rating him three pounds for that run.

The son of Intello did remarkably well in a race not run to suit from the rear of the field at Newmarket on handicap debut and forced the fellow progressive Great Chieftain, who scored for his second consecutive outing, to be all out to fend off his late challenge. He was up in grade at Doncaster next time and, for the second time, suffered a slow run affair when weaving through runners to come with a strong late rattle.

The latest effort confirmed that he was a very well-handicapped runner, and the handicapper had no choice but to leave him on the same mark, having finished fourth. Still, that was a much stronger race than this, and he was the horse to take out of the contest.

The handicapper reducing his rating by three pounds for seasonal return effort at Newbury is key because it makes him eligible for a significant grade drop into Class 4 0-85 from Class 2 0-105.

Today, he faces mainly exposed runners in a race where three-year-olds have performed well. More importantly, today's track, with a long home straight, will allow him plenty of time to get the motor running and finish powerfully.

The ground is undoubtedly in his favour, and this progressive stayer can land the odds for us on Saturday at 7/24.50 or bigger.