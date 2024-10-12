Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three Newmarket selections at up to 10/1

Artist to Lead them a merry dance in opener

Shackleton is Mark's NAP on the card

Elliott to go one better than last year in Cesarewitch

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Shackleton's price to finish in the top two from 2/51.40 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton to Finish Top 2 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

It's Cesarewitch day at Newmarket and the action gets underway with the 1m 1f Group 3 Darley Stakes, where I'm hoping it will be third time lucky tipping John & Thady Gosden's Lead Artist.

We were with the son of Dubawi when he finished second to Kinross in the Park Stakes at the Doncaster St Leger meeting, before going in again at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, but he was withdrawn there on account of the softening ground.

The ground should be better at HQ on Saturday and I'm expecting a step up to this trip for the first time to bring about some improvement from a horse who I maintain could became a standard bearer for this yard next season.

He does have several credible rivals however, most notably the recent impressive Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane.

Karl Burke's four-year-old hasn't always looked the most straightforward, but he's matured into a smart sort now and his recent performance in that big handicap suggests he's capable of bridging the gap as he steps back up to pattern company.

Whether Liberty Lane can progress as much as Lead Artist is open to debate, though, and the I'm siding with the less-exposed Gosden runner.

Recommended Bet Back Lead Artist EXC 3.7

The 1m 2f Group 3 Zetland Stakes is a proper test of stamina for two-year-olds and I'm confident that Aidan O'Brien's Shackleton can see it out better than his six rivals.

This son of Camelot looks a stayer in the making and he was off the mark at third time of asking over 1m 1f in maiden company at the Curragh just under a fortnight ago.

He made all that day and found plenty for pressure once coming under a ride in the home straight, never stronger than at the finish and looking as though he'll be well served by this trip and beyond.

Prior to getting off the mark, Shackleton had finished runner-up to Tennessee Stud at Thurles and that form was franked when the winner went on to run a fine second to Hotazhell in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes on his next start.

In terms of the opposition, it may be the Wathnan Racing-owned Dunamase who emerges as the biggest threat.

John & Thady Gosden's juvenile cost a packet at the sales and duly got off the mark at the second attempt on the all-weather at Kempton last time.

He'd looked green at Sandown on debut but had clearly learnt plenty form that and there should be more to come as he gains in experience.

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton NAP EXC 3.25

The Cesarewitch hasn't attracted a full field this year but it's still as competitive as you'd expect, and it would be no surprise if it ends up being dominated by the Irish.

Willie Mullins, Emmet Mullins and Gordon Elliott all field strong contenders and I'm plumping for the Elliott-trained Ndaawi, ridden by Jamie Spencer.

Elliott trained last year's runner-up Pied Piper to finish second to an Emmet Mullins-trained runner and I'm hoping that those places can be reversed this time around.

Ndaawi is low mileage on the flat and he ran a good race when returning from a 256-day absence to finish a good seventh in the 2m 4f Ascot Stakes back in June, proving his stamina for extreme trips in the process.

He backed that up with a fine effort when second in the Galway Hurdle in August and looks to have been trained specifically for this race since then.

Jamie Spencer takes the mount and I'm expecting a typically patient ride before he smuggles Ndaawi into the race in the last half mile, with the prospect of six places on the Sportsbook making the selection an enticing prospect from an each-way perspective.