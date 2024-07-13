Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Newmarket July Festival Day Three

Ryan Moore's Day Three Rides at Newmarket on Saturday

Day Three Newmarket July Cup Festival tips from Daryl Carter, Alan Dudman, Mark Milligan and more

Insight, tips and analysis for Saturday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day Three of Newmarket's July Cup meeting on Saturday.

Ryan Moore: "She clearly bumped into a useful sort with experience on her side when second at Newbury last month, and the well-bred Siyouni filly has an obvious chance here on that showing."

Daryl Carter: "It is a competitive event, but Charlie Johnston's Arisaig - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is going the right way. She was a big eye-catcher in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot but failed for the third time this season to see out the 1m trip.

"The move back to seven furlongs is the angle to back her, having won very nicely at Lingfield on her penultimate start. Despite not quite seeing out the 1m, she has caught the eye in every outing this term and found the subsequent Britannia runner-up too good on the Rowley Mile here in May.

"She looks well treated on the balance of her form, and her record in Fillies only company now reads 811. I expect her to finish strongly, but she rates a win-only bet as I'd rather have the place part on another win dart in this contest.

"That horse is Not Real for Roger Varian, who impressed in two outings earlier this year and went well despite not being favoured by making the running at Haydock. She makes her handicap debut, and I rate that form behind Forever Blue, and perhaps with more cover, she could be seen to better effect.

"However, Arisaig is the firm first choice, and she is the recommended bet at 5/16.00 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 14:12 Newmarket - Back Arisaig SBK 8/1

Mark Milligan: "This valuable 1m handicap is another belter and there is sure to be plenty of money flying around for the lightly-raced Qirat, who attracts the services of Ryan Moore for the first time.

"He ran a good race when sixth in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, a bit of early keenness blunting his finishing effort a touch, but he still posted a decent effort nonetheless.

"However, it's another from that race who makes more appeal to me.

"Volterra was a few places behind Qirat in eleventh but that only tells half the story as he was first home in a group that seemed to go off too hard.

"Kevin Ryan's charge was right up with that strong pace and did well under the circumstances to finish where he did, certainly shaping as if he was worth another crack in a valuable handicap.

"As you'd expect in a race of this type, there are no shortage of dangers, with Godolphin's First Conquest heading them.

"He's only had three races to date and being closely related to stacks of smart winners, you'd expect there's plenty more to come from him.

"Regardless of the end result, this is a contest to keep a close eye on throughout the rest of the season, with it looking sure to throw up plenty of useful performers as the year progresses."

Recommended Bet 14:50 Newmarket - Back Volterra SBK 6/1

Mark Milligan: "I don't have a strong view on the Group 1 July Cup later in the day, but I do have a strong one when it comes to the 7f Group 2 Superlative Stakes around an hour earlier, with Ancient Truth rating the pick as my NAP on the card.

"Charlie Appleby's juvenile is unbeaten in two starts and was most impressive on debut, coming home ahead of several subsequent winners on the Rowley Mile in May.

"He was switched to the July course next time, completing a straightforward task in a good time, an even better spin put on the performance when his final three-furlong sectional time is taken into account.

"He's looked every inch a Group winner in waiting in those two performances and I'll be most disappointed if he doesn't make the step up here and catapult himself towards the head of this season's two-year-old rankings for his top trainer.

"In terms of dangers, Richard Fahey's Columnist should be right up there for Wathnan Racing.

"He looked a good prospect when winning at Chester on debut and brings proven Group form to the table having finished third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot last time, though whether he can progress enough to see off Ancient Truth is debatable."

Recommended Bet 15:25 Newmarket - Back Ancient Truth (NAP) EXC 2.76

Daryl Carter: "There's excellent action all day on Saturday. Still, the best bet of the entire day is Carrytheone in the Bunbury Cup, a winner in waiting following his previous two runs, and he looks well ahead of the handicapper.

"Michael Bell's seven-year-old fits the trends for a race like this, being an older horse who has run in the Victoria Cup and the Buckingham Palace this season, but his latest two efforts have been quite remarkable. He was a shorthead winner on the Rowley Mile in May, but he won with any amount in hand, having been denied a clear run on multiple occasions, but he managed to get up on the line when looking to have run out of time at the death. He may have won by a short head, but he could have won by a street if a clear passage had been granted.

"He was a massive eye-catcher in the Buckingham Palace when finishing off his race with a flurry, having been denied a clear run at things down the stand side rail. He would surely have finished close to the winner had the breaks come, and the handicapper left him on the same mark of 101.

"His back form in Ireland last year saw him running in Listed and Group races for his former connections. He has proven himself on all ground variations, and this stiff seven furlongs is right up his street. There will likely be a strong gallop today, and Bell has booked Ryan Moore. He rates a cracking bet at 3/14.00 or bigger, but that is his basement price.

"Again, he is another the Sportsbook wants to duck with remarkably as big as 11/26.50 in places. I will take a chance here and opt for his BSP price. However, 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable, but I can't imagine he will go off any shorter. There is currently 5.14/1 on the Betfair Exchange, although with little liquidity."

Recommended Bet 16:00 Newmarket - Back Carrytheone (Nap) EXC BSP

Alan Dudman: "Kinross was third in the race 12 months ago behind Shaquille and went on to have a good season with placed efforts in the Prix De La Foret over 7f and runner-up on Champions Day in the big sprint. He did win the Ascot sprint in October in 2022 with a smooth success aissisted by soft ground, and we are pinning our hopes on some ease in the going to get the very best out of him.

"His return in the Group 3 Chipchase was a perfectly fine effort last time, and that should put him spot on here. He's a proven older horse in the race, goes 6f and 7f and is a multiple Group 1 winner and holds his form well.

"He was held up in the race last term, and with that 7f ability, he'll be played late I am sure. He travelled very strongly in the Lennox at Goodwood last term and was in touch with the leaders, and that's the sort of ride I envisage for Saturday.

"I still make him the bet at 6s."

Recommended Bet Back Kinross in the Group 1 July Cup SBK 6/1

Ryan Moore: "This well-bred Justify colt shaped promisingly under a penalty in a novice here last month and a mark of 87 looks fair, if not generous, on that effort.

"You would hope there is more in the locker after just three starts, and the longer trip could well suit. The dam, who I rode, won over 1m4f for Aidan and went on to win in Group 3 company."