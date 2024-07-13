Daryl Carter's Tips: He will be unstoppable in the Newmarket Bunbury Cup

Blockbuster Saturday can see Carrytheone land the NAP at Newmarket

Botanical can bounce back and land the John Smith Cup at York

This is one of my favourite Saturdays of the year, and I think there is some excellent value out there now that the markets have settled from their opening prices. According to the Met Office at York and Newmarket, a minimal amount of rain is expected Saturday morning, but it will dry at the other meetings we look to play.

Finally, before we get cracking, thank you to those followers who voted for me to win the Best Free Tipster in the Smart Betting Club Awards. I am truly grateful for all the readers' support and hope I can continue to repay your faith over the coming years.

It's a busy day, so please, as always, gamble responsibly - you can find the Betfair Safer Gambling tools here.

There are a few that were interesting here. Starting at the top of the market, I was surprised to see King's Lynn as a favourite, given he is now 0-17 since his win at Haydock in 2022. We mentioned in a recent column that he looks to need six furlongs these days, and he was well held in this race last year.

Many in this field ran in this contest last term, and Badri - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - did the best of them, finishing an excellent second.

When tried in cheekpieces at Epsom last time, he left the impression that he was coming to the boil. They were possibly used to ignite the spark, and it certainly seemed to work. They are removed today, and he is four pounds lower than his brilliant effort in this race last year. Whether four pounds is enough to make any significant difference, I doubt. Still, he came good at this time last year, so he is of considerable interest under Ryan Sexton.

The seven-year-old has yet to stand much racing on turf, finishing in the frame on six of his 15 starts, and he returns to five furlongs for the first time on turf since scoring here in October. His Ascot appearances have seen him finish first and second, while his five-furlong record reads 12201411. He is drawn well and will be up with the pace in a race full of hold-up performers, so he looks like a fair bet at 16/117.00 or bigger to go close.

Existent is another serial loser (0-22 since his last win), but he shaped very well from a reduced mark at Sandown on his seasonal return behind a smart rival, and he is 14lb lower than his two-length fifth in this race last term. His second outing the previous year saw him run very well in the Group 2 Temple Stakes, and he is now down to a very workable handicap mark.

However, a reduced handicap mark is only helpful if it allows a runner to drop in grade, and he had two excellent opportunities at the back end of the season last term, so I am a little reluctant to get involved until he is into a Class 3 contest, but he is feared most.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Ascot - Back Badri E/W SBK 16/1

It is a competitive event, but Charlie Johnston's Arisaig - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is going the right way. She was a big eye-catcher in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot but failed for the third time this season to see out the 1m trip.

The move back to seven furlongs is the angle to back her, having won very nicely at Lingfield on her penultimate start. Despite not quite seeing out the 1m, she has caught the eye in every outing this term and found the subsequent Britannia runner-up too good on the Rowley Mile here in May.

She looks well treated on the balance of her form, and her record in Fillies only company now reads 811. I expect her to finish strongly, but she rates a win-only bet as I'd rather have the place part on another win dart in this contest.

That horse is Not Real for Roger Varian, who impressed in two outings earlier this year and went well despite not being favoured by making the running at Haydock. She makes her handicap debut, and I rate that form behind Forever Blue, and perhaps with more cover, she could be seen to better effect.

However, Arisaig is the firm first choice, and she is the recommended bet at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:12 Newmarket - Back Arisaig SBK 8/1

This is a wide-open event if Quddwah fluffs his lines at the top of the market, and he has been flawless up to this point, but the round course offers a different task to the straight tracks he has been scoring on. The 2/13.00 looks fair on the form of his reappearance which is strong. He is undoubtedly a Group 1 horse, and the giant strides forward in three outings to date mean he is tough to oppose seriously.

Royal Dubai 5/16.00 W/O favourite - will surely go off half his current price of 14/115.00 - now 8/19.00, having returned to Britain with an excellent second to Royal Scotsman at Epsom, coming from well off the gallop to chase home the winner who had the run of the race. That was the best of Royal Scotsman, who is a Group 1 horse, but the selection was worth a considerable upgrade despite being unlikely to get to the winner. He is on the upgrade, arrives from a career-best effort on the figures, and should play a profound role in this contest. I don't know how Embesto is half his price, having been behind him at Epsom.

If you're looking for a bet, then Royal Dubai is the one to consider seriously, and I will be looking at the W/O market on the day.

Starlust - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looked outstanding when scoring here on his penultimate start under today's conditions, and he is easily forgiven for his poor run behind Inisherin at Ascot when connections strangely added blinkers over a trip too far. He is a horse that wants five furlongs, and his two outings over this trip saw an excellent narrow third to Big Evs in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint and his demolition job here in York.

Connections, for some reason, want to try and make him a six-furlong horse, and a stiff six at Ascot was never going to suit him. They have quickly got rid of the blinkers, and today sees his optimal conditions at five furlongs with a bit of juice in the ground. He is taken to land this event in receipt of eight pounds from Clarendon House.

Korker can fill the frame again, but he has work to do on this year's form behind Starlust and Clarendon House, and giving that pair the first run may be a tough ask.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:35 York - Back Starlust SBK 11/4

It's a very competitive race with lots to consider. The ones that made my shortlist are Qirat, Volterra, and Daarkom. The latter is interesting, but I am concerned about his high-head carriage on an undulating track. He is undoubtedly better than this opening mark of 84, so he is one to keep on the side going forward.

Qirat and Volterra have been well found in the market but could dominate this after two good efforts in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Because they are drawn entirely away from each other, it's tough to know which part of the track will be favoured, and I had little to split them. I would just favour Qirat, but not enough to warrant a bet.

Botanical - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is as big as 8/19.00 in places, but the Sportsbook is looking to duck him, likely after the weight of support at Royal Ascot for him to land the Listed Wolferton Stakes. Still, thankfully he is above the basement price of 5/16.00.

However, things didn't go according to plan, and the writing was on the wall from an early stage, and he was not enjoying the fast ground. He didn't let himself down when asked under pressure, and William Buick felt it wise to ask him no questions and be very easy on him. Connections had always been concerned about the fast ground for him, and that is the second time he has disappointed at Ascot.

I am happy to put a line entirely through that now returned to good to soft ground and York, where he was an effortless winner off 10lb lower on his seasonal return. In the hope that he will be none the worse for that latest run 25 days ago, he is well-drawn to gain and hold a prominent position before making an effort.

Obviously, do what you need to when it comes to the prices for this selection but 5/16.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:10 York - Back Botanical SBK 11/2

I am undoubtedly in the camp of Ancient Truth, who has looked excellent in two outings this term. He has experience of the Newmarket undulations and has a fair draw in stall two, where he may have the rail to help in the closing stages. He could be very special, and he is the firm preference here, but on a busy Saturday 6/42.50, he is too short for this column.

The market looks to have written off Chesspiece--14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--but I am happy to give him another chance after his flop at Sandown in May, which was certainly not his true running. He has since had a short break, and there was encouragement in his seasonal return at Newbury following a gelding operation to think he can mix it at this level, particularly given that he has had half of this field behind in previous starts.

The angle is his return to York, where he was such a dominant winner of a good contest last May. He looks overpriced at double-figure odds - the same price now as he was for the Group 1 St Leger last term. This is undoubtedly not the St Leger.

Recommended Bet 15:45 York - Back Chesspiece SBK 14/1

There's excellent action all day on Saturday. Still, the best bet of the entire day is Carrytheone in the Bunbury Cup, a winner in waiting following his previous two runs, and he looks well ahead of the handicapper.

Michael Bell's seven-year-old fits the trends for a race like this, being an older horse who has run in the Victoria Cup and the Buckingham Palace this season, but his latest two efforts have been quite remarkable. He was a shorthead winner on the Rowley Mile in May, but he won with any amount in hand, having been denied a clear run on multiple occasions, but he managed to get up on the line when looking to have run out of time at the death. He may have won by a short head, but he could have won by a street if a clear passage had been granted.

He was a massive eye-catcher in the Buckingham Palace when finishing off his race with a flurry, having been denied a clear run at things down the stand side rail. He would surely have finished close to the winner had the breaks come, and the handicapper left him on the same mark of 101.

His back form in Ireland last year saw him running in Listed and Group races for his former connections. He has proven himself on all ground variations, and this stiff seven furlongs is right up his street. There will likely be a strong gallop today, and Bell has booked Ryan Moore. He rates a cracking bet at 3/14.00 or bigger, but that is his basement price.

Again, he is another the Sportsbook wants to duck with remarkably as big as 11/26.50 in places. I will take a chance here and opt for his BSP price. However, 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable, but I can't imagine he will go off any shorter. There is currently 5.14/1 on the Betfair Exchange, although with little liquidity.

Recommended Bet 16:00 Newmarket - Back Carrytheone EXC BSP

Ziggy has been shaping up like a winner in waiting, and this looks far less competitive than his excellent third in the red-hot Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes last time, where he suffered a wide trip.

He hasn't had much racing for a six-year-old and is still unexposed at this middle-distance trip. Having bumped into potential Group horses in all three runs this season, he can gain a deserved handicap victory off what looks like a very workable mark on balance.

He rates a bet at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:07 Ascot - Back Ziggy EXC BSP

The feature race looks like a cracking contest. Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin clashes with Vandeek, and it is set to be a mouthwatering contest. The first thing to know is that Vandeek will have to come from behind the prominent racer Inisherin in this contest, and expecting the former not to be strong at the finish is probably unwise. I was so impressed with Inisherin at Royal Ascot, but my enthusiasm was a little dampened upon reflection.

I am unsure if I was more impressed with what he did after the line when exceptionally tough to pull up or with what he did in the race. We were on Jasour that day, and he pulled the arms off his jockey for much of the race and had to come down the centre of the track in no man's land to make his challenge. The runner-up, Lake Forest, was making his seasonal return.

I am not convinced it is the strongest race, and there was a moment when I thought Jasour would catch the winner before his early excursions took their toll. Has Inisherin just taken advantage of two good opportunities this season? Perhaps. Today is a different track and surface, but I have no evidence to suggest he is fluking his way to victory.

The surface and the fear of him pulling hard and throwing away his chance is why I have jumped ship off Jasour for now.

Vandeek looked sensational last season and holds the strongest form in this race on a line through Lake Forest and Jasour, which ties in with Inisherin. He is entitled to improve for his Haydock run and is a very fair price at 4/15.00 generally. The older horses shouldn't be discounted, but this division is crying out for a start, so you can see why the market has thrust the two youngsters to the head of affairs.

I found this too tough, and I needed an angle to be with or against either of the top two in the market. Best of luck if you're playing.