Daryl Carter: Betfair tipster wins SBC Award for third year in a row

Betfair tipster wins top industry award again

Carter's hat-trick shows he is at the top of his game

Other Betfair winners include Kevin Blake and Football...Only Bettor podcast

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV

Betting.Betfair's Daryl Carter has won Best Free Tipster at the Smart Betting Club (SBC) Awards for the third year in a row.

Daryl beat strong competition from his fellow tipsters but his fine tipping form and entertaining writing set him apart from the field.

Daryl's fellow Betfair columnist Kevin Blake was a winner, too, as was our Football...Only Bettor podcast while Betfair picked up the best Exchange win.

Daryl wins at Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot and Epsom

Daryl is one of Betting.Betfair's most popular writers. He provides daily tips and his record when it comes to Saturday racing in 2024 is particularly strong, with a 47% return on investment (ROI).

He also performs well at the big events, including the Cheltenham Festival where his ROI across the last three years has been 31%.

Our tipster saved his best for Aintree in 2024 with four winning tips on the first day of the Grand National Festival, bringing joy and profits to readers who followed his advice.

His strong views on the horses he backs are reflected in his points staked and, at the beginning of July, his current profit and loss for 2024 stood at +76.04 and + 62.9 BSP.

At Royal Ascot last month, Daryl proved once again that he is the tipster to read, correctly recommending readers back Soprano at 28/129.00 in the Sandringham Stakes on day four.

He is also tipped City of Troy at 3/14.00 to win the Derby.

Daryl is relentless in his quests for winning tips, always immersed in the form, on the lookout for the best odds and keen to bring an original angle to a race.

His articles are lively and authoritative, an essential read for casual horse racing punters, experienced bettors and everyone in between.

When he gets it wrong he holds his hands up. But he gets it right more than he does wrong and that is what makes him the tipster he is, already looking ahead for his next best bet.

Congratulations to Daryl Carter for winning Best Free Tipster at the Smart Betting Club (SBC) Awards for the third year in a row. Betfair look forward to more success with Daryl.

Blake also triumphant

Fellow Betting.Betfair writer Kevin Blake was also a winner in the Best Betting Writer category. Kevin, who also writes for At The Races, covers big meetings and Saturday races for Betfair, giving invaluable in-depth analysis of the biggest races. Congratulations, Kev!

Both Kevin and Daryl feature on our Racing...Only Bettor podcast which finished second, narrowly behind the Barstewards Enquiry, in the Best Racing Podcast category.

Our Football...Only Bettor podcast, which has been going out nearly every day of the Euros, went one better, taking first place in Best Sports Betting Podcast category.

And we also won the Best Betting Exchange award, to make it four wins for the brand.

You can read the full list of winners here.