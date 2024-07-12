ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a trio to back on the final day of Newmarket

Mark has three bets on Saturday

Ancient Truth rates the NAP

He's also backing a pair in the handicaps

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV

Midsummer is upon us, not that you'd know it by the weather, but when 'Super Saturday' as it's been dubbed in recent years rolls around, you know that we're well and truly into one the busiest periods in the racing calendar.

ITV has a jam-packed schedule and I'm going to focus on the Newmarket races that the channel is covering on the final day of the July meeting.

The coverage kicks off with a cracking 7f fillies' handicap, and there's no shortage of potential amongst the 11-runner field.

Lou Lou's Gift and Miss Bodacious head the betting, with both having that vital course winning form on their most recent outings.

It's not hard to see either of them progressing further given they're both lightly raced, but I'm going to focus on Divine Breath, another unexposed filly who looks on the up.

She's won twice from four starts, both on the all-weather, and while on the face of it she looked a tad disappointing on her sole turf start on the Rowley Mile, she had excuses that day.

Ralph Beckett's daughter of Harry Angel seemed to find things happening a bit too quickly on handicap debut there and she appeared to relish the step up to 7f at Wolverhampton last time, running out an easy winner at Chelmsford.

The waters are deeper here but she's a filly on the up and 12/113.00 looks a fair each-way play.

Recommended Bet Back Divine Breath each-way SBK 12/1

This valuable 1m handicap is another belter and there is sure to be plenty of money flying around for the lightly-raced Qirat, who attracts the services of Ryan Moore for the first time.

He ran a good race when sixth in the Britannia at Royal Ascot, a bit of early keenness blunting his finishing effort a touch, but he still posted a decent effort nonetheless.

However, it's another from that race who makes more appeal to me.

Volterra was a few places behind Qirat in eleventh but that only tells half the story as he was first home in a group that seemed to go off too hard.

Kevin Ryan's charge was right up with that strong pace and did well under the circumstances to finish where he did, certainly shaping as if he was worth another crack in a valuable handicap.

As you'd expect in a race of this type, there are no shortage of dangers, with Godolphin's First Conquest heading them.

He's only had three races to date and being closely related to stacks of smart winners, you'd expect there's plenty more to come from him.

Regardless of the end result, this is a contest to keep a close eye on throughout the rest of the season, with it looking sure to throw up plenty of useful performers as the year progresses.

Recommended Bet Back Volterra SBK 6/1

I don't have a strong view on the Group 1 July Cup later in the day, but I do have a strong one when it comes to the 7f Group 2 Superlative Stakes around an hour earlier, with Ancient Truth rating the pick as my NAP on the card.

Charlie Appleby's juvenile is unbeaten in two starts and was most impressive on debut, coming home ahead of several subsequent winners on the Rowley Mile in May.

He was switched to the July course next time, completing a straightforward task in a good time, an even better spin put on the performance when his final three-furlong sectional time is taken into account.

He's looked every inch a Group winner in waiting in those two performances and I'll be most disappointed if he doesn't make the step up here and catapult himself towards the head of this season's two-year-old rankings for his top trainer.

In terms of dangers, Richard Fahey's Columnist should be right up there for Wathnan Racing.

He looked a good prospect when winning at Chester on debut and brings proven Group form to the table having finished third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot last time, though whether he can progress enough to see off Ancient Truth is debatable.