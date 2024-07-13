Ryan Moore: River Tiber has enough class to go close in July Cup

Qirat is promising first time ride based on Goodwood success

River Tiber has July Cup chance if he brings his best form

Carrytheone has a big chance based on Royal Ascot third

Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan rides the 7/24.50 favourite Qirat in the 14:50 at Newmarket this afternoon, and with the 3yo finishing in the frame in four of his five career starts to date he is a strong contender to be at least placed again today.

He was initially put in at 1/21.50 to finish in the top four but the Betfair Sportsbook have kindly super-boosted his price to 4/51.80 to be in the first four. To place the bet you can click on the price in the below banner to go directly to a pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Qirat to finish Top 4 in the 14:50 at Newmarket SBK 4/5

She clearly bumped into a useful sort with experience on her side when second at Newbury last month, and the well-bred Siyouni filly has an obvious chance here on that showing.

She won over course and distance on soft ground last August and went on to run some good races in Group company afterwards, with perhaps her Prestige third at Goodwood the pick of those efforts. Perhaps a mile on quick ground in the Sandringham on her return didn't see her to best effect, and conditions should suit her better here off what appears a fair mark.

I haven't ridden him before but he clearly comes in here in good form. His Goodwood success has worked out well and he ran well off this mark when sixth in the Britannia last time, so he has a decent chance.

The Parthenon was taken out of the Railway Stakes on the day and he is clearly open to considerable improvement after just the two starts, which included a win over this trip at Gowran last time. He will need to improve to win this but obviously the potential is there.

He clearly has a big chance on his third to English Oak in the Buckingham Palace last time. He wouldn't have beaten the impressive winner, but with a better run through - he had to wait a long time to get a run up the rail - he would have probably finished a good second. Off the same mark here, he should give a good account of himself.

Given the promise of his reappearance run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, you have to say he was well below par in the Jersey Stakes last time but he is a horse who has always shown a lot of pace, and hopefully this test will suit him.

A Coventry winner, he went on to be placed in the Morny and Middle Park, and he has to have a fair chance in here if bringing his Classic form to the table. He certainly has the Group 1 class to go close.

This well-bred Justify colt shaped promisingly under a penalty in a novice here last month and a mark of 87 looks fair, if not generous, on that effort. You would hope there is more in the locker after just three starts, and the longer trip could well suit. The dam, who I rode, won over 1m4f for Aidan and went on to win in Group 3 company.

Timeform's verdict of Ryan's best chance

"Ryan Moore won the Bunbury Cup 12 months ago with Biggles and has a good chance again this year with Royal Ascot eye-catcher Carrytheone. Carrytheone did well to overcome trouble in running to win over Newmarket's Rowley Mile course on his penultimate start and he then shaped really well when third in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, looking unlucky not to finish second.

"The winner had gone by the time Carrytheone was in the clear inside the final furlong but he finished with a flourish to grab a place and looks likely to launch a bold bid here off the same mark and with Moore taking over from Pat Dobbs."