No. 4 Johnnywho (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"I now have Johnnywho doing two excellent speed figures, and he hasn't even been asked under pressure, having won both on the bridle. That marks him down as an excellent prospect.

At the same time, his Point to Point form when having last year's Challow Hurdle winner Hermes Allen 19 lengths behind and the runner-up boosting the form by beating the useful Crebilly (139) next time out, indeed confirms him as smart and the form horse in the race.

"His form has serious substance when looked at closely and matches the visual impression with strong time figures."

Back Johnnywho @ 9/2 Bet now

No. 5 Lookaway (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"Having been raised another 4lb to 136, Lookaway (Newbury 15:00) still isn't the highest-rated runner in this field, but his mark appeals to be the most robust rating on offer. While there is a chance that he could be taken on for the lead, he might just be too quick and sharp over this longer trip for any of his rivals to be able to hang with him without cutting their own throats.

"Lookaway has already won over this trip, albeit in uncompetitive company, and this might well prove to be a distance that suits him well. In conclusion, Lookaway appeals as being the form pick in the race and looks overpriced at 13/27.50."

Lookaway @ 13/27.50 Bet now

No. 4 Henry's Friend (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 126

"Henry's Friend shaped well enough on his chasing debut after a wind op over 2m3f at Doncaster on his return. His jumping looked okay in the main, and he wasn't really given a hard time at any stage, and the longer trip here could well suit him.

"A mark of 126 (dropped a handy 2lb from Doncaster) looks very fair on his novice hurdle form, which included a Doncaster win and a second in a 2m4f Grade 2 on soft ground at Sandown."

Back Henry's Friend @ 14/1 Bet now

No. 3 Individualiste (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 109

"He won at this track in March, ran tidily when keeping on to finish third over course and distance recently and looks to have a very good chance in this conditional jockeys' race ridden by Freddie Gingell. I'm also putting cheekpieces on Individualiste to focus his mind."

15:55 Taunton - Individualiste Bet now

