Frodon won 19 races and placed a further 14 times from 52 starts, amassing nearly £1.2m in prize money in the process.
He ended his novice chase campaign in 2016/17 with six wins from nine races, including victory in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton.
The 2018-19 season saw four wins for Frodon from five starts and culminated in a first Grade 1 victory in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Bryony Frost was the jockey that day at Prestbury Park and, during her time as a Betfair ambassador, she wrote of her unique bond with Frodon.
Frost and Frodon shared perhaps his greatest moment when he won the King George VI Chase at 20/1 on Boxing Day 2020.
Frodon was in his element as he won by two-and-quarter lengths to stun his rivals and reward backers.
Their winning Frost and Frodon partnership continued at Down Royal the following October when he won the Irish Champion Chase.
Among his many qualities was Frodon's ability as a great weight carrier.
He won several Handicap Chases off top weight, including the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham (2020) and the Badger Beer at Wincanton in November 2022 carrying 12 stone.
He will now spend his retirement with Bryony Frost and Black Corton in Exmoor.
Last year's Badger Beer proved to be Frodon's last victory. He finished third in the same race this year and made his final appearance in the King George on Boxing Day.
It was fitting that he should run his final race Kempton where, three years before, he gave one of his greatest performances and cemented his special place in Ditcheat and National Hunt history.
Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.