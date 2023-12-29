</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls: Frodon retires after glorious career at Ditcheat</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-29">29 December 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Paul Nicholls: Frodon retires after glorious career at Ditcheat", "name": "Paul Nicholls: Frodon retires after glorious career at Ditcheat", "description": "As Paul Nicholls announces the retirement of a beloved Team Ditcheat horse we look back at some of Frodon's career highlights...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-retires-after-glorious-career-with-team-ditcheat-281223-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-retires-after-glorious-career-with-team-ditcheat-281223-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-29T09:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-29T09:49:00+00:00", "articleBody": "As Paul Nicholls announces the retirement of a beloved Team Ditcheat horse we look back at some of Frodon's career highlights... Three Grade 1s among 19 career wins King George and Ryanair among highlights Won nearly £1.2m prize money Frodon was a Ditcheat favourite since he made his debut for the yard nearly eight years ago and his achievements - which include three Grade 1 wins - will live long in the memory. Paul Nicholls announced the retirement of Frodon in a Betfair exclusive on Friday morning and the news is sure to prompt an outpouring of affection from fans and industry experts. You can watch Paul's tribute in the latest Ditcheat Decs video here... Ryanair Chase was Frodon's first Grade 1 win Frodon won 19 races and placed a further 14 times from 52 starts, amassing nearly £1.2m in prize money in the process. He ended his novice chase campaign in 2016/17 with six wins from nine races, including victory in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton. The 2018-19 season saw four wins for Frodon from five starts and culminated in a first Grade 1 victory in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Frost and Frodon enjoy famous King George win Bryony Frost was the jockey that day at Prestbury Park and, during her time as a Betfair ambassador, she wrote of her unique bond with Frodon. Frost and Frodon shared perhaps his greatest moment when he won the King George VI Chase at 20/1 on Boxing Day 2020. Frodon was in his element as he won by two-and-quarter lengths to stun his rivals and reward backers. Their winning Frost and Frodon partnership continued at Down Royal the following October when he won the Irish Champion Chase. Among his many qualities was Frodon's ability as a great weight carrier. He won several Handicap Chases off top weight, including the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham (2020) and the Badger Beer at Wincanton in November 2022 carrying 12 stone. He will now spend his retirement with Bryony Frost and Black Corton in Exmoor. Badger Beer win was Ditcheat great's last Last year's Badger Beer proved to be Frodon's last victory. He finished third in the same race this year and made his final appearance in the King George on Boxing Day. It was fitting that he should run his final race Kempton where, three years before, he gave one of his greatest performances and cemented his special place in Ditcheat and National Hunt history. Ryanair Chase was Frodon's first Grade 1 win

Frodon won 19 races and placed a further 14 times from 52 starts, amassing nearly £1.2m in prize money in the process.

He ended his novice chase campaign in 2016/17 with six wins from nine races, including victory in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton.

The 2018-19 season saw four wins for Frodon from five starts and culminated in a first Grade 1 victory in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Frost and Frodon enjoy famous King George win

Bryony Frost was the jockey that day at Prestbury Park and, during her time as a Betfair ambassador, she wrote of her unique bond with Frodon.

Frost and Frodon shared perhaps his greatest moment when he won the King George VI Chase at 20/1 on Boxing Day 2020.

Frodon was in his element as he won by two-and-quarter lengths to stun his rivals and reward backers.

Their winning Frost and Frodon partnership continued at Down Royal the following October when he won the Irish Champion Chase.

Among his many qualities was Frodon's ability as a great weight carrier.

He won several Handicap Chases off top weight, including the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham (2020) and the Badger Beer at Wincanton in November 2022 carrying 12 stone.

He will now spend his retirement with Bryony Frost and Black Corton in Exmoor.

Badger Beer win was Ditcheat great's last

Last year's Badger Beer proved to be Frodon's last victory. He finished third in the same race this year and made his final appearance in the King George on Boxing Day.

It was fitting that he should run his final race Kempton where, three years before, he gave one of his greatest performances and cemented his special place in Ditcheat and National Hunt history.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

