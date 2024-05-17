Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Tips and insight for Newbury and Newmarket

Ryan Moore on his Newbury rides

Andrew Asquith says: "A competitive Listed event, but one in which James's Delight can come out on top in. He is a much improved performer this season, bolting up on his return in a six-furlong handicap at Pontefract before perhaps not staying in the Greenham at this course next time under another positive ride.

"He bounced back to form with a bang when defying a BHA mark of 97 back at six furlongs at Newmarket last time with a bit in hand and this improving sprinter has to be in with a big shout."

Recommended Bet Back James's Delight SBK 5/1

Tony Calvin says: "There is no way I am letting Final Watch go ignored at 25s. His trainer flagged pre-race he would need his return here earlier in the month (as his record suggests he tends to), and so it proved. He only got dropped 1lb for it, but every little helps in these tight handicaps.

"He is now 1lb lower than his last winning mark, on the July course last summer, and he has won on the Rowley course, too. He hasn't officially raced on fast ground before but Timeform have him being on good to firm twice, winning one and finishing a ½-length second on the other occasion."

Recommended Bet Back Final Watch, E/W 4 Places, in 14:40 Newmarket SBK 25/1

Ryan Moore says: "We all know this tends to turn out to be one of the hottest handicaps of the year, so hopefully Chantilly still has enough room in his mark to follow in the footsteps of Bertinelli last year.

"He may have shown his hand a touch too early as he went up 10lb for his impressive win at Leopardstown on his return, but the Galileo colt probably deserved it, even if the form hasn't really worked out so far. It will be a different test here, as it was deep ground last time, but hopefully there is plenty more to come from him."

Alan Dudman says: "The Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last summer was a race where Inspiral and Big Rock went head-to-head with the Gosden mare winning the argument. It was good to soft that day and while not ideal, she handled it better to register her fourth Group 1 victory before going in for a fifth later in the season.

"Priced at 2/1 each and all 11 standing their ground from entry stage, my thoughts have changed somewhat as conditions look to be swinging very much in the favour of the star mare. With the weight pull too, I think she could have the beating of Big Rock."

Recommended Bet Back Inspiral SBK 2/1

Mark Milligan says: "This well-bred son of Frankel showed plenty of promise as a juvenile in a couple of starts in Ireland, notably when finishing second to last season's Jersey Stakes winner Age Of Kings.

"He joined his current yard for 45,000 guineas and gave an immediate return on investment when winning a maiden at Southwell in March before finishing third on handicap debut at Wolverhampton on his next start.

"The four-year-old got his head back in front returned to Southwell last time, recording a smooth success from a mark of 80. A 4lb rise for that hardly seems punitive and there's no reason why New Image shouldn't prove equally effective back on turf."