Newbury Racing Tips: James can Delight punters

A Newbury Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

James's Delight improving with each run

Siyola looks a cracking prospect

Newbury Nap - 15:30 - Back Siyola

Siyola is a smashing looking fily with an excellent pedigree, and she made an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Sandown three weeks ago, inexperience and positional bias in the process.

That form was boosted when the third won the Musidora at York on Wednesday and her performance can be marked up further still when taking sectionals into account. She is open to significant improvement now and is expected to advertise her claims for the Oaks here.

Recommended Bet Back Siyola in the 5.15 Newbury SBK 11/10

Newbury Next Best - 14:25 - Back James's Delight

A competitive Listed event, but one in which James's Delight can come out on top in. He is a much improved performer this season, bolting up on his return in a six-furlong handicap at Pontefract before perhaps not staying in the Greenham at this course next time under another positive ride.

He bounced back to form with a bang when defying a BHA mark of 97 back at six furlongs at Newmarket last time with a bit in hand and this improving sprinter has to be in with a big shout.

Recommended Bet Back James's Delight in the 2.25 Newbury SBK 5/1

Newbury Each Way - 15:00 - Back Goodwood Odyssey

Goodwood Odyssey was a rare first-time-out juvenile winner for the yard at Salisbury towards the end of last season and he shaped particularly well on his return when beaten only by another promising rival.

As expected, Goodwood Odyssey relished the step up to a mile and a quarter when resuming winning ways on handicap debut at Sandown last time, doing well to overcome some trouble in-running and really strong at the finish.

A subsequent 7 lb rise is justified and he is expected to take another step forward now at a track which should really suit his run style.