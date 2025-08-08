Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Ascot, Haydock and The Curragh

"Unexposed filly Shuwari returned from a 533-day break with a sixth-placed effort to Soprano when last seen in the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes in March.

"Prior to that effort, the daughter of New Bay had recorded two successes in her first two starts, including over subsequent three-time Group One winner Fallen Angel in a Listed Sandown contest, before placing twice at both Group One and Group Two level.

"Having shown plenty of potential as a juvenile, this classy filly holds leading claims in Listed company. She must prove she still retains plenty of ability, but if she has progressed, she should prove tough to beat, officially 6lb clear of her nearest rival in the field on ratings.

"The Ollie Sangster-trained filly made a significant impression during her debut campaign, and in only her sixth start here, Shuwari could resume her excellent form under Jamie Spencer."

Recommended Bet Back Shuwari in 14:25 Haydock SBK 10/3

"Melbourne Cup winning jockey Robbie Dolan is also renowned for possessing a fine singing voice and I'm hoping the Irish rider can extract a good tune from Night Breeze here. Trainer Ian Williams holds a strong hand with Dream Harder also entered, but preference is for the son of New Approach who was an impressive winner over course and distance in the spring.

"Although he is yet to add to that success this term, two subsequent runs have been highly commendable with a fine third in the Old Newton Cup two starts ago a career best. The selection lost little in defeat back at this venue last time when the classy Mount Atlas proved a length too strong in the straight and that rival is now rated 105 so it seems unlikely Night Breeze will face anything of that calibre in this event."

Recommended Bet Back Night Breeze E/W in the 14:45 Ascot SBK 5/1

"Extremely likeable gelding Haatem lines up in Haydock's feature, the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes, stepping back up in trip following a third-placed effort in the Group Two Summer Mile Stakes. He had previously made a successful start over a mile-and-a-quarter in his first outing over the distance with an impressive 8/19.00 success in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he's worth keeping onside over this relatively new trip.

The classy colt placed in both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh last year, following a dominant Craven Stakes success, before landing a Group Three prize in the Jersey Stakes. Considering he has Group One form, and close form with top-class performer Rosallion, the son of Phoenix Of Spain is more than capable of being competitive at this level, despite struggling for form in his first two runs this term.

He had been absent for 307 days before returning to action this year, therefore could be forgiven for taking some time to build fitness and return to the level he had shown previously, but he appears back on track now and drops in grade from his latest outing.

At odds of 11/43.75, Haatem warrants serious consideration and can claim another valuable prize under James Doyle."

Recommended Bet Back Haatem in 15:00 Haydock SBK 11/4

"Delving into the nuts and bolts of the Coventry win, Gstaad's penultimate furlong at 11.65 seconds was the biggest take out off a dead-even pace and the ATR website slapped on a speed upgrade of A+, which alongside the Timeform figure of the race at 111+, it looks healthy.

"Gstaad's half-brother Vandeek was a fine juvenile, a fast one too, so I wonder if Gstaad will be shipped off to the breeding sheds like Vandeek after a very brief career, which sums up the state of the UK breeding. But on Ascot alone, he was like the golden lad that swept all before him, to bag a line from a Charles Dickens' novel, and Gstaad needs to stand tall now that Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin are on the sidelines."

Recommended Bet Back Gstaad in the 16:00 Curragh SBK 8/11

"Urban Lion has been very progressive this term as he got back to winning ways at Sandown two starts ago, seeing off the talented Classic for Richard Hannon who then went on to land the Coral Challenge Handicap over the same C&D.

"Last seen at Royal Ascot over in the Royal Hunt Cup, he ran an absolute cracker to finish fifth of 30 behind the winner My Cloud (group horse in a handicap).

"He was drawn on the wrong side of the track so the performance can be upgraded, but the form of that race has worked out well. The second, Bullet Point, has since ran well in a competitive handicap at Ascot, Greek Order was a solid fourth of 15 in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood and the fast improving Fox Legacy, who was back in sixth, has won back to back races at York and Goodwood in highly competitive handicaps."