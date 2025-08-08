Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets include a 14/1 Curragh fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections to note across both UK and Irish cards

Likeable colt makes appeal back up in trip

Talented performer is one to keep onside at Ascot

Unexposed filly Shuwari returned from a 533-day break with a sixth-placed effort to Soprano when last seen in the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes in March.

Prior to that effort, the daughter of New Bay had recorded two successes in her first two starts, including over subsequent three-time Group One winner Fallen Angel in a Listed Sandown contest, before placing twice at both Group One and Group Two level.

Having shown plenty of potential as a juvenile, this classy filly holds leading claims in Listed company. She must prove she still retains plenty of ability, but if she has progressed, she should prove tough to beat, officially 6lb clear of her nearest rival in the field on ratings.

The Ollie Sangster-trained filly made a significant impression during her debut campaign, and in only her sixth start here, Shuwari could resume her excellent form under Jamie Spencer.

Recommended Bet Back Shuwari in 14:25 Haydock SBK 10/3

Extremely likeable gelding Haatem lines up in Haydock's feature, the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes, stepping back up in trip following a third-placed effort in the Group Two Summer Mile Stakes. He had previously made a successful start over a mile-and-a-quarter in his first outing over the distance with an impressive 8/19.00 success in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he's worth keeping onside over this relatively new trip.

The classy colt placed in both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh last year, following a dominant Craven Stakes success, before landing a Group Three prize in the Jersey Stakes. Considering he has Group One form, and close form with top-class performer Rosallion, the son of Phoenix Of Spain is more than capable of being competitive at this level, despite struggling for form in his first two runs this term.

He had been absent for 307 days before returning to action this year, therefore could be forgiven for taking some time to build fitness and return to the level he had shown previously, but he appears back on track now and drops in grade from his latest outing.

At odds of 11/43.75, Haatem warrants serious consideration and can claim another valuable prize under James Doyle.

Recommended Bet Back Haatem in 15:00 Haydock SBK 11/4

Three-year-old colt Komodo Island, a son of multiple Group One winner Sky Lantern and brother to Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern, makes his second appearance in handicap company and should fare better than when last seen at Doncaster from a 3lb lower rating.

Although the Ed Walker-trained contender had been unable to make a significant impression in novice events previously, he did finish four-and-a-quarter-lengths behind Merchant in an extended mile contest at Wolverhampton last December, the form of which has been franked by the winner, now rated 113, and there should be more to come from him in only his fifth start.

The best should be yet to come from this well-bred colt, who is representing a yard with a 25 percent strike-rate at the track so far this year, with Kieran Shoemark in the saddle. Komodo Island makes appeal at a price of 12/113.00, and may be able to shed his maiden tag in this handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Komodo Island E/W in 15:35 Haydock SBK 12/1

Night Of Thunder filly Midnight Tango has shown potential in four starts to date, and has the scope for further improvement as she attempts to make an impact at Group Three level following a fourth to Fitzella in the Princess Margaret Stakes when last seen.

Her latest run was a good effort over 6f behind some classy fillies including previous Listed winner Staya, who finished a length-and-three-quarters fifth to True Love in the Queen Mary Stakes, and based on her finishing effort that day, an extra furlong should see her to even better effect.

On her penultimate outing, the exciting prospect was narrowly denied in Listed company by Argentine Tango, third at Group Two level and second in a Group Three since who has form with the talented Venetian Sun. She finished ahead of Bella Lyra and subsequent winner Anthelia that day, building on her maiden success at Hamilton, and if she can show even further improvement, she should be able to hold her own in this race.

On her debut form at Newmarket, Midnight Tango has four-lengths to find with Dance To The Music, however, she showed her inexperience that day as she was quite green on her first racecourse start. With the benefit of valuable experience in her favour now, she can close the gap on the favourite, able to race more professionally with some black-type on her record already.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight Tango in 15:40 Newmarket SBK 9/2

Top weight Golden Mind finished an excellent fourth at odds of 28/129.00 over 7f here in the International Handicap when last seen, in a race won by subsequent Stewards' Cup winner Two Tribes, who is now rated 13lb higher.

Warren Fentiman claimed 5lb in the saddle that day from a mark of 100, and from an unchanged mark but without the claim, the four-year-old gelding can make the frame once again.

Trained by Richard Fahey, Golden Mind won a competitive handicap at Kempton earlier in the year from a 2lb higher mark, defying odds of 22/123.00 to deny Heathcliff that day. He has run well on occasion since, including when narrowly beaten on Oaks day at Epsom at a price of 25/126.00.

A talented performer on his day, whose history includes a third-placed effort in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, Golden Mind has proven he is capable of competing from a similar mark in the past and can make his presence felt in this field.

Whilst Golden Mind must prove himself over this extra furlong, the form of his latest run at the track has been significantly franked and he has the class to prevail in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Mind E/W in 16:30 Ascot SBK 10/1

Course-and-distance winner Hawksbill is an interesting runner on the card making his second appearance following a gelding operation.

The three-year-old has noteworthy form to his name with the likes of now 112-rated pair Luther and Amiloc, as well as Windlord, Qilin Queen, Glittering Legend, Anno Domini and Eternal Elixir, all of whom are now rated over 100.

From a mark of 93, this son of Kameko, who fetched 92,000gns as a foal before being purchased for 85,000gns as a Book 2 yearling, should be able to put in a competitive effort on his return to the track where he has run well at twice previously, including at Listed level.

Although the Hugo Palmer-trained contender hasn't been able to land a blow in either of his previous two appearances, he has been running in competitive higher class handicaps, including in the Britannia Stakes, and drops in class here, back in calmer waters which should allow him to fare better.

Under Richard Kingscote, Hawksbill makes the most appeal and can pose a threat as he bids for a second success at Haydock.

Recommended Bet Back Hawksbill E/W in 17:20 Haydock SBK 15/2

In the Curragh finale, nine-year-old gelding Facethepuckout is one to note for Michael O'Callaghan, returning to action following a recent eye-catching effort in defeat at the Galway Festival.

On that occasion, the experienced veteran was sent off at odds of 40/141.00 and was able to make up ground well from a difficult position turning for home, finishing strongly despite being short of room late on in the competitive contest.

From an unchanged mark of 80 here, Facethepuckout is only 2lb higher than his previous winning mark at Limerick in June, and his winning ride that day, champion jockey Colin Keane, returns in the saddle.

At odds of 14/115.00, the son of Excelebration makes each-way appeal as he bids for an eighth career success in his 73rd start. Facethepuckout is a previous winner at the course and can make the frame, with the return to a mile likely to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Facethepuckout E/W in 17:40 Curragh SBK 14/1

