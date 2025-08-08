Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Dolan to deliver virtuoso performance

Dolan can blow away Ascot rivals with Breeze

Melbourne Cup winning jockey Robbie Dolan is also renowned for possessing a fine singing voice and I'm hoping the Irish rider can extract a good tune from Night Breeze here.

Trainer Ian Williams holds a strong hand with Dream Harder also entered, but preference is for the son of New Approach who was an impressive winner over course and distance in the spring.

Although he is yet to add to that success this term, two subsequent runs have been highly commendable with a fine third in the Old Newton Cup two starts ago a career best.

The selection lost little in defeat back at this venue last time when the classy Mount Atlas proved a length too strong in the straight and that rival is now rated 105 so it seems unlikely Night Breeze will face anything of that calibre in this event.

Trip and ground seem ideal and his stable wisely target this meeting given the prize money on offer so hopes are high that Dolan can deliver a virtuoso performance.

Recommended Bet Back Night Breeze E/W in the 14:45 Ascot SBK 5/1

It has not been a campaign to remember for Charlie Fellowes to this point, but a recent success in the US, gained in the stewards' room, may have signalled a change in fortunes for the Newmarket handler.

Domestic wins for Maeva, Sense Of Reason and Haazeez in the past fortnight have confirmed the green chutes of recovery have emerged at Bedford House Stables and Gorak could continue the renaissance here at one of his favoured courses.

The north west venue can often be a haven for those ridden aggressively on the round course and I would be surprised if Gorak is not employed in the role of pace setter with the cheekpieces reapplied from a beneficial low draw.

He has saved some of his better efforts for this track in the past and the booking of the excellent Callum Rodriguez is another positive to his chance.

Recommended Bet Back Gorak in the 16:10 Haydock SBK BSP

The Rest Of The World boast a strong hand in the finale with Urban Lion, Miss Information and Golden Mind all holding strong chances of delivering big points.

Urban Lion didn't enjoy the clearest passage in the Royal Hunt Cup otherwise he would arguably have gone very close to at least winning his side on the far rail or even the main event itself.

The selection must convert that excellent straight track form to Ascot's round track here but, given that he is proven right handed courtesy of a convincing defeat of Classic over Sandown's mile, that shouldn't be an issue.

The only negative is stall one which can sometimes be a blessing or a curse on the round mile but, in the hope the experienced Hugh Bowman can ease off the rail in the straight and find a run, Urban Lion ought to go very close.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Lion in the 16:30 Ascot SBK 7/2

Given that Golden Mind is a half-brother to Richard Fahey's Commonwealth Cup winner Perfect Power it's perfectly understandable that he has been almost exclusively campaigned at six and seven furlongs.

The Galileo Gold gelding has only tried a mile once when fading at York last September, but he was fairly aggressively ridden that day and winning rider Oisin Orr suggested he was worth another try at today's distance when winning on the four-year-old at Kempton in February.

He certainly stuck to his task well in a typically well-contested running of the International Handicap over seven furlongs here last month when fifth, two-and-a-half lengths behind Two Tribes, following another forceful ride.

That form has been royally advertised since with the winner subsequently bolting up in the Stewards' Cup and there is enough stamina on the dam side of Golden Mind's pedigree to suggest he could make an impact tackling an eighth furlong again.

The booking of crack Hong Kong-based pilot Karis Teetan is a positive and a more patient ride than the selection has received in recent times may reap dividends.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Mind E/W in the 16:30 Ascot SBK 10/1

