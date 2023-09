Tips from Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and Daryl Carter

Ayr Gold Cup tips and much more

There is top class racing at Ayr on Friday and Saturday and our experts have studied the form and the Betfair markets to bring you their tips.

Here are their picks for Saturday.

No. 5 (22) Gulliver SBK 7/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 89

"Gulliver, in trap 22, won so well at Southwell last time that I have to be with him, even if he is 7lb higher here.

"He won ridiculously easily there, having shaped with conspicuous promise when fifth to Pendleton at Thirsk previously (that had shades of a not-off in fact, but of course that doesn't happen these days). He remains a very well handicapped horse off 89 here, given his back class (rated as high as 110) and the fact that he finished a length third in the Gold Cup here off 98 in 2019."

Back Gulliver e-w @ 8/1 Bet now

No. 12 (13) Albasheer (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 100

"Albasheer moved through his latest run at the Curragh like a well-handicapped horse weaving in and out of runners when held up off a slow pace.

"Today, he will surely get a sound clip to aim at, and he is drawn perfectly down the middle of the track, and Hollie Doyle keeps the ride. The drying ground is in his favour, and this is his big pot. This race should be set up perfectly."

15:35 Ayr - Back Albasheer @ 16/1 Bet now

No. 20 (4) Probe SBK 18/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 95

"Jennie Candlish has done particularly well since getting hold of the five-year-old, reinventing him as a sprinter with great success earlier this season. In particular, his win in the valuable Howden Handicap at Newmarket back in May stands out as a notably strong piece of form.

"He hasn't reproduced that in recent starts, though there have eben mitigating circumstances in each of them. Freshened up since his last run, he is just 5lb higher than that aforementioned performance at Newmarket and that appeals as being a fair mark."

Back Probe E/W, 6 Places, in 15:35 Ayr @ 25/1 Bet now

No. 3 (5) Red Maids EXC 1.1 Trainer: Mark Rimell

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

"Red Maids has looked a filly on the up in winning her last two starts, first getting off the mark at Yarmouth last month and then defying a penalty to follow up at Haydock a couple of weeks later.

"She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, quickly asserting in the final furlong to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. The impressive manner of that victory suggests Red Maids hasn't reached her ceiling yet and the hat-trick beckons despite another hike in the weights."

Back Red Maids @ 3.55/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

