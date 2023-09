Stormbuster is well worth chancing in a wide-open event at a huge price

Get Shirty can get back on track in deep ground at Newbury

One final time with Albasheer in the Ayr Gold Cup

No. 7 (3) Stormbuster Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 89

This is a wide-open race, but from a good draw in stall three and back on a slower surface, it might pay to take a chance with Stormbuster - 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

We are yet to see the best that Andrew Balding's three-year-old has to offer, and he took a step back in the right direction at Windsor last time but found the ground too quick and had to negotiate an unpromising track position. He clearly had some issue earlier this season when finishing down the field in two Listed races and then again tenth of 11 at Haydock on his handicap debut, but the nearly three-month break before Windsor had obviously helped.

He was very free and keen at Windsor, but that effort should have knocked the freshness out of him, and hopefully, connections revert to prominent tactics that saw him to excellent effect at Newbury this time last year.

He was thought highly enough of to run in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity. He went well for a long way in that contest despite running on the unfavoured side of the track in the worst of the ground, and he only gave way to a couple of smart rivals in the final half furlong.

His draw today will hopefully see him race very handily, and there's a promise of more to come from him now taking on more exposed older horses for which most have some negative to their chances today.

Back him a 16/117.00 or bigger.

13:15 Ayr - Back Stormbuster e/w @ 22/123.00 Bet now

No. 1 (1) Raasel Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -



This race revolves around how much ability Sense Of Duty has retained, if she will handle testing conditions, and if she will be fit enough to compete with the in-form Raasel - 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

There are enough questions about the favourite, and one can imagine that this is not her cup final, so you'd think Tom Marquand will go easy on her if she blows up even a little.

That will leave the door wide open for Raasel, who is in fabulous form at present and has already held Nymphadora on a couple of occasions when they have met.

The selection has an excellent record in small fields with eight or fewer runners on turf, reading 211111131.

He is a soft-ground winner at Nottingham previously and has handled conditions at the highest level, so there's no worry on that front. He looks like a solid proposition for this contest and can at least make the favourite work, even if she is A1.

Back Raasel at 3/13.95 or bigger.

13:30 Newbury - Back Raasel @ 3/13.95 Bet now

No. 3 (3) Get Shirty (Ire) Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 97

Get Shirty - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is well worth taking a chance with, having shown a little more at Haydock last time, and he has fallen in the handicap to a workable mark and takes a big dip in class today.

He had been in the doldrums for some time, but how he travelled through his race at Haydock caught the eye, and he had run a big race in the Ebor on his penultimate start.

This is far easier than both of those contests, and he now returns to a slower surface for which his record on soft or worse reads 111 in Britain, and his only other start on such a surface since being gelded in 2020 was a Group 1 sixth in France.

He can land this valuable pot in the hope that connections revert to prominent tactics that saw him so effective last year. He reached a peak rating of 110, and today's race is the weakest he has contested for well over 18 months.

He is well worth chancing. Not So Sleepy is interesting, but despite his good record fresh, the suspicion is he might need this run in preparation for the Cesarewich. He is feared, though, even if he was behind the selection in the Copper Horse Handicap at the Royal meeting in 2022, ahead of the improving Valsad.

Back the selection at 7/17.80 or bigger.

14:05 Newbury - Back Get Shirty @ 12/113.00 Bet now

No. 12 (13) Albasheer (Ire) Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 100

Yes, I know, I can hear you rolling those eyes, but Albasheer - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - got no clear run at the Curragh last time, and I have had this race in mind for him for some time, and I can't abandon him now.

The case for him has been made by myself multiple times, so I won't bore you by making it all over again, but he moved through his latest run at the Curragh like a well-handicapped horse weaving in and out of runners when held up off a slow pace.

Today, he will surely get a sound clip to aim at, and he is drawn perfectly down the middle of the track, and Hollie Doyle keeps the ride.

The drying ground is in his favour, and this is his big pot. This race should be set up perfectly.

15:35 Ayr - Back Albasheer @ 16/117.00 Bet now

That's all from me until Monday 2nd of October when I return from holiday. Be lucky and enjoy the weekend's racing.