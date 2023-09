A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 14:50 - Back Red Maids

No. 3 (5) Red Maids EXC 1.1 Trainer: Mark Rimell

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Red Maids has looked a filly on the up in winning her last two starts, first getting off the mark at Yarmouth last month and then defying a penalty to follow up at Haydock a couple of weeks later.

She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, quickly asserting in the final furlong to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.

The impressive manner of that victory suggests Red Maids hasn't reached her ceiling yet and the hat-trick beckons despite another hike in the weights.

Back Red Maids @ 3.55/2 on Betfair Exchange

Newmarket Next Best - 16:00 - Back Campaign Trail

No. 10 (1) Campaign Trail (Ire) EXC 3.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 83

Campaign Trail followed up his wide-margin maiden victory at Catterick with another ready success when returned to handicap company at Nottingham last month, only winning by half a length but looking value for extra having taken a while to hit top stride.

Progressing gradually and still totally unexposed as a stayer, Campaign Trail will be suited by the extra distance here and a 5 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid.

Back Campaign Trail @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange

Newmarket Each-Way - 15:25 - Back Rock of England

No. 2 (12) Rock Of England (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 87

Rock of England produced a career-best effort to get his head back in front at Carlisle a few weeks ago, hitting the front entering the final furlong and always doing enough from there to win by a length and a quarter with a bit in hand.

This will be tougher from a 5 lb higher mark, but his profile is a positive one since dropping back to six furlongs and it will be no surprise if he proves equal to the task for the in-form Ed Bethell yard (75% of horses running to form).