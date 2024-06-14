Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and expert insight

Daryl Carter 6/1 7.00 tip can get us off to a flyer at Sandown

Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday and Betting.Betfair will be the place for tips, expert insight and Ryan Moore's exclusive views on his rides. In the meantime, there's a Saturday of Flat racing to enjoy at Sandown, York and elsewhere.

Daryl Carter: "The James Tate yard has had winners first time up this season, and I hope that will be the case with his Flying Frontier--6/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook. His four-year-old looks well handicapped based on his productive three-year-old season last term, and if he picks up where he left off, he should prove tough to beat from this rating of 95.

"The four-year-old had had the beating the now 93-rated recent Haydock winner Iron Lion twice (including when giving him 7 lb), Crystal Delight (105), and Royal Dubai (111), among others last term, and he left the ceiling of his ability unknown particularly as his final effort at Yarmouth clocked an outstanding time figure."

Recommended Bet Back Flying Frontier SBK 6/1

Tony Calvin: "She drops down to 5f for the first time but the way she travelled at Haydock gives you hope she can lie up with them here, even in this better grade, and I like the way this well-bred filly is progressing with her racing. And that Haydock handicap last time could have been a hot 0-85. She is my bet of the day at the 10s, for all she may need to step up 10lb or so."

Recommended Bet Back Nighteyes SBK 10/1

Ryan Moore: "He is another who I haven't sat on before but he showed some good form at the start of last season and he shaped quite well off a big weight in a handicap here on his return. Hopefully, he will come on for that run and be suited by this longer trip."

Recommended Bet Klondike SBK 10/3

"I'm hoping William Haggas can be on the scoreboard with the lightly-raced Monfrid in this 7.5f handicap. A £140K purchase, the son of Zoustar showed clear promise as a juvenile, finishing second in both starts and got off the mark at the third time of asking in a novice at Catterick last month.

"On the face of it, an opening mark of 82 on handicap debut at Goodwood last time didn't look overly generous, but Monfrid improved on his novice form to finish fifth in a strong-looking contest there, still showing some signs of inexperience along the way.

"This race represents a bit of a drop in grade, with only one runner rated higher than 90, and it's a positive that the selection has bagged an ideal draw in stall two."

Recommended Bet Back Monfrid E/W SBK 8/1

Woodhay Wonder is proving a real money spinner for connections, winning five of her seven starts, notably a couple of valuable sales races at Newmarket last season.

She has shown improved form to win each of her two starts in handicaps on the Rowley Mile this season, too, firstly in a big-field event and the latest in gritty fashion, quickening to lead under two furlongs out and displaying a determined attitude to edge on again close home.

Woodhay Wonder clearly goes well on the Rowley Mile and at Newmarket, but there is no reason why she won't prove just as effective at York, and she still looks on a good mark following a 5 lb rise. She is a credit to her connections and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Woodhay Wonder in the 15:35 York SBK 6/1

