Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Klondike to relish Saturday's stamina test at York

Two-pronged attack at Sandown with unexposed handicappers

Now is the time to back Klondike

Symbology much overpriced and can relish the fast-paced Scurry Stakes

The James Tate yard has had winners first time up this season, and I hope that will be the case with his Flying Frontier--6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. His four-year-old looks well handicapped based on his productive three-year-old season last term, and if he picks up where he left off, he should prove tough to beat from this rating of 95.

The four-year-old had had the beating the now 93-rated recent Haydock winner Iron Lion twice (including when giving him 7 lb), Crystal Delight (105), and Royal Dubai (111), among others last term, and he left the ceiling of his ability unknown particularly as his final effort at Yarmouth clocked an outstanding time figure.

The fast ground and stiff Sandown track will be positives, and James Doyle has been booked for this seasonal return (22%), during which he will break from stall five and gain a prominent early position. In the hope he is fit and well, he has no excuse not to put up a good showing.

6/17.00 is the basement price for followers.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Sandown - Back Flying Frontier SBK 6/1

Mascapone - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is feared most and could be another that is well ahead of the handicapper if putting his best foot forward. He is a more significant price elsewhere with the Sportsbook ducking him, but 8/19.00 seems more than fair.

He has been sitting in the tracker since October 2022 when he was an unlucky loser at Newmarket in a handicap off today's mark behind two very lightly raced Charlie Appleby runners and the 97-rated William Haggas filly Mystic Pearl. That was a busy finish that day, but there's no doubt the fifth left the UK with a rating close to 90, and the eighth is now rated 91.

His draw in stall 15 should pose little issue given how he is ridden from off the pace and he caught the eye at Newcastle from an unpromising position on his seasonal return. Connections also have him entered next week's Royal Hunt Cup, so I don't want to let him pass without him on my side. Back the pair at no shorter than their advised odds.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Sandown - Back Mascapone SBK 8/1

The value in this race lays with Symbology - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped better than the bare result on her seasonal return at Newbury, having been denied a clear passage, and her pedigree points to this drop in trip as a big positive.

She held plenty of promise last term, ending with a four-length eighth at Newmarket in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes. That was a good effort, considering she looked all at sea on the undulations and couldn't find her footing.

She had some tough asks last term, but her best performance came at York, and there, she left the impression that a move down in distance may suit her. Her Dam was better over the minimum distance, as was her Sire, Havana Grey, so she looks worth chancing today, having not rid the mind of the promise she offered last season.

Today's stiff five furlongs in a race with plenty of pace should be right up her street. Furthermore, her draw in stall eight should ensure William Buick gets a clear shot at things down the outside of the field.

At 10/111.00 or bigger she offers some fair value.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Sandown - Back Symbology SBK 12/1

There's little doubt Klondike--10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook--was disappointing in a handicap last time on his seasonal return, but he was weak in the market and ran too free. I am happy to put that down to my error of judgment, and today looks like a far more suitable assignment now that he is race-fit and moving up in distance.

The William Haggas runner shaped well enough at the death here last month to suggest and confirm my suspicions that he is crying out for this move back to 1m6f. His form last term is very strong, and he has such an unexposed profile that it's hard to believe he doesn't have more to offer.

It may turn out that his handicap effort last month was a prep run for this assignment - a race the yard has won twice in recent years with four-year-olds Roberto Escobarr and Dal Harraild and finished second with Raheen House. Ryan Moore is an obvious positive in the saddle, and any rain that falls and turns this into a stiff test will suit. He makes most appeal at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 York - Back Klondike SBK 10/3

Teraabb -12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has a bit to prove following a disappointing run at Ascot last time, but he is not short of speed, and the move back down to seven furlongs is a plus. He showed a tremendous turn of foot to claw back Dashing Darcey on his seasonal return at Newbury, and that form ties in closely with the favourite Witness Stand.

Witness Stand is undoubtedly the form horse in this field, but stall 12 will be no help to him. If the selection can put his latest effort behind him, he doesn't have much to find to be competitive.

The Goodwood race both Brunel National and Blue Prince yield from is strong form, but a line ties the selection into that from through his narrow defeat to Placo - so that's not been dismissed.

In the hope of a more positive ride from Callum Shepherd, he gets the vote to put it all together and has flown under the radar a bit here. 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable.