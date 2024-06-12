Royal Ascot 2024: Listen to the Racing Only Bettor preview now
Get tips, opinion, analysis and more from Kevin Blake, Dan Barber, Daryl Carter and host Vanessa Ryle in Racing...Only Bettor Royal Ascot 2024 preview podcast which is available to watch right now...
Watch the Racing Only Bettor preview now
Tips for every day of Royal Ascot 2024
Live across X/Twitter, YouTube, Facebook
Bet safely at Royal Ascot - read more here
Royal Ascot 2024 is here and we have the best team in the business to preview the action on a Racing...Only Bettor special.
Watch it live now across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as host Vanessa Ryle is joined by Kevin Blake, Dan Barber and Daryl Carter to discuss the key races on each day of the Festival.
The team recommend their best bets for each day and a standout Nap for Royal Ascot 2024.
It is a show not to be missed and will be packed with analysis and debate to whet your appetite for five days of Flat racing and give you essential insight.
Listen to Racing Only Bettor's 2024 Royal Ascot Preview...
Expert insight for Royal Ascot 2024
The Royal Ascot Festival, which runs from 18-22 June, is the highlight of the Flat racing season.
Our tipsters have extensive knowledge of what to look for when betting at Royal Ascot and they boast years of experience.
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore was the top jockey at Royal Ascot in 2023 and he is gunning for the big prize again in 2024.
Read Ryan's previews of all his Royal Ascot rides exclusively on Betting.Betfair every day.
You can also read Royal Ascot previews in the build-up to the event, get daily tips from our experts and insight from our experts all five days of the Festival on Betting.Betfair.com.
Get Royal Ascot tips on all fives days of the Festival
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
