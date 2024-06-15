Ryan Moore: Klondike to be suited by longer trip in Grand Cup Stakes
Ryan Moore has three good chances at York on Saturday
Klondike to suit stamina test
James's Delight has a big chance on his best form
14:25 York - Aalto
Aalto (Fr)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Ian Williams
- F: 14/3107-24
I haven't ridden him before but he seems to be coming here in decent form, and maybe the step down to 7f will be a help.
15:00 York - Klondike
Klondike
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: William Haggas
- F: 1247-4
He is another who I haven't sat on before but he showed some good form at the start of last season and he shaped quite well off a big weight in a handicap here on his return. Hopefully, he will come on for that run and be suited by this longer trip.
15:35 York - James's Delight
James's Delight (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Clive Cox
- F: 1435-1910
I rode him at Newmarket last year but he has improved a lot since then, and he won well there last month. He clearly didn't run his race at Newbury last time, but he has chances on his best form.
