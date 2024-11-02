Saturday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore and Paul Nicholls insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Wetherby, Ascot, Down Royal and Del Mar

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Ryan Moore and Paul Nicholls give their verdict on their chances

Bravemansgame won this very race in 2022 and returned last year to finish a gallant second, so it appears he loves the course and has a very strong chance of regaining his crown this afternoon.

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his Saturday runners

🏇 Paul's Ditcheat Decs



A busy Saturday for the yard as the wraps are taken off Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall and 7 runners at a drying Ascot.



Plus, Paul's thoughts on City Of Troy as he bids to land the Breeders' Cup Classic on dirt at Del Mar!@PFNicholls @BetfairBarry pic.twitter.com/uFoXPR9BvA -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 1, 2024

Timeform: "Most eyes on Saturday will be on Gordon Elliott given his record at this meeting, while it's his own dad who is the focus of attention over in America, but Joseph O'Brien is fancied to strike in the opening race at Down Royal with Prairie Angel.

"She didn't wear cheekpieces when winning on her hurdling bow at Ballinrobe in August but has worn them in three starts on the level since, taking her form up a notch on each occasion, including winning her last two. A sister to Prairie Dancer, who won four times over hurdles, there could be lots more to come, and she's fancied to see off the interesting French recruit Lakota Blue."

Recommended Bet Back Prairie Angel SBK 4/6

Mark Milligan says: "I'm of the opinion that Uncle Phil deserves a pass for his first two runs of the season, though his most recent outing when pulled up at Punchestown in June is a little harder to forgive.

"However, it's worth noting he went without his usual hood there (back on here) and he hasn't been since then, suggesting all may not have been well. If anyone can get a horse back to their best after a few flat efforts it's Willie Mullins, and it looks significant he's decided to raid Ascot with Uncle Phil."

Recommended Bet Back Uncle Phil each-way SBK 12/1

"This can go to Thunder Rock - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is still only eight-years-old and put in a career-best over fences at Kelso on his penultimate run. However, his jumping has let him down when faced with stiffer tasks over fences, and it should not be mistaken that this is a temporary return to hurdles, as connections have planned on doing this for a while.

"The selection is very lightly raced in this sphere. He won four of his six starts and finished second in another. He can boast a fine record fresh, and he has never run over three miles over hurdles. The move up to three miles saw further improvement in him over fences, and I firmly expect him to improve again, as he is now faced with a lesser task in the jumping department."

Recommended Bet Back Thunder Rock SBK 4/1

At the prices, former winner Envoi Allen makes plenty of appeal considering he was denied by only a neck in the race twelve months ago by his reopposing rival, and defending champion, Gerri Colombe.

Usually able to hit the ground running at the beginning of the season, conditions will be more preferable to the ten-year-old gelding this time around, as he enjoys sounder conditions whilst his opponent is most comfortable in testing ground.

Both are able to act on varied surfaces, however, at odds of 9/43.25, Envoi Allen, with elements in his favour, could be worth siding with against the favourite, as he's likely to pose a dangerous threat and the yard are currently performing at a 30 percent strike-rate.

Envoi Allen is still a force to be reckoned with on a going day, he goes well fresh and he'll be suited by the ground. With plenty in his favour, he makes the most appeal in the Grade One contest.

Recommended Bet Back Envoi Allen SBK 9/4

Alan Dudman: "French Dynamite is fit and already has a head-start with two runs this term including a win at Punchestown last time out over near-enough 3m and his jumping was spot on when it needed to be.

"Conflated was an early departure in the Carvill's Hill Grade 3 and I liked the way Mark Walsh decided to take up the running on French Dynamite and allow him to stretch out. He got close on a couple of occasions with the jumping, but from five out, he applied pressure to Minella Indo and he stayed on strongly. That was good to see in terms of the stamina, as a fair bit of his career has seen him over shorter."

Recommended Bet Back French Dynamite SBK 8/1

Also find out what Paul Nicholls says about Bravemansgame's chances in this race.

Paul Nicholls: "He always needs his first run and that was the case at Chepstow three weeks ago because he is not an easy horse to get ready.

"He looks a big each way price considering he won the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh last winter and finished fifth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and was third in a competitive handicap at Aintree. Freddie Gingell gets a good tune out of Afadil who might come on again for this race."

Recommended Bet Afadil SBK 16/1

Ryan Moore: "There has been a lot of talk about him taking to the dirt and the truth is we don't know and wont until after the race. What we do know is that he is an extremely talented horse and the best middle-distance 3-year-old colt this side of the Atlantic.

"The form of his win in the Juddmonte has been advertised with Bluestocking going on to win the Arc and Calandagan running well in the Champion Stakes. Actually, the three-year-olds look to have a strong hand here though and the Travers winner, Fierceness, and the Japanese Dirt Classic winner, Forever Young, are just some of the fancied runners in a open race."

Recommended Bet City of Troy SBK 15/8

Kevin Blake: "Donnacha O'Brien's stable star has been just tremendous throughout her career, but particularly so this season. A narrow defeat in the 1000 Guineas on her seasonal return has been the only blip on an otherwise perfect season. Victories in the Coronation Stakes, the Falmouth Stakes and the Matron Stakes have showcased not just her class, but her straightforward and adaptable nature that makes her such an easy watch in her races.

"This will be the first time she has faced off against her opposite sex since the Phoenix Stakes last year, but she looks more than ready for it. She also has some highly-relevant experience to draw on in her arsenal as she finished a fine second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita last year. A fast-striding filly that can be ridden any number of ways and quicken on command, she is well armed for everything this test represents. The draw has been kind enough to her and she looks to have excellent prospects of finishing her memorable season on a notable high."

Recommended Bet Back Porta Fortuna SBK 11/4

