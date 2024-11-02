Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back over the jumps

Phil a big each-way price

Bravemansgame won this very race in 2022 and returned last year to finish a gallant second, so it appears he loves the course and has a very strong chance of regaining his crown this afternoon.

At first glance it's tempting to conclude that the wheels have rather fallen off Uncle Phil after having a really good first season chasing but look a little deeper and it's possible that isn't the case.

Having won three times over the bigger obstacles, including a competitive Grade C handicap chase at Fairyhouse in January, he's rather disappointed since then.

However, on two of his three subsequent starts he hasn't been seen to best effect, firstly at Ayr in April when a bad blunder all but put paid to his chances, while at Punchestown next time he was well beaten in a race where nothing held up could land a blow.

I'm of the opinion that he deserves a pass for both those efforts, though his most recent outing at when pulled up at Punchestown in June is a little harder to forgive.

However, it's worth noting he went without his usual hood there (back on here) and he hasn't been since then, suggesting all may not have been well.

If anyone can get a horse back to their best after a few flat efforts it's Willie Mullins, and it looks significant he's decided to raid Ascot with Uncle Phil.

He's a tempting each-way price at 12/113.00.

Kateira was progressive for Dan Skelton in handicap/mares hurdles last season and she looks sure to give a good account in the 3m Grade 2 West Yorkshire Hurdle, but this is a step up from the company she was keeping then and she looks tight enough in the market.

I'm intrigued by the Irish raider Sandor Clegane, who's still unexposed as a hurdler having spent all of last season over fences.

His novice chase form sets the standard in here (was fourth to Fact To File in the Broadway at Cheltenham) and there's little reason to suspect he won't be equally effective going back over the smaller obstacles.

The selection's novice hurdle season back in the 2022/23 season was full of promise as he came out top twice at Punchestown, while finishing a good third in the Albert Bartlett in between.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him go off outright favourite in here, with his form some of the best on offer, and he'll be well suited by the test of stamina this race provides.

The feature race on Wetherby's card is the Charlie Hall Chase and I was going to put up Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning in that, but the vibes are that he probably won't run on account of the drying ground.

It would be a shame if he doesn't turn up as I was looking forward to seeing him take on the likes of Bravemansgame and Conflated, but we move on and I believe the Skelton yard can emerge triumphant in the following race.

This 2m handicap hurdle looks a good opportunity for Williethebuilder to go one better than at this track on his reappearance last month. He's still only a five-year-old and very much looks the type who can climb the handicap ranks for a trainer who excels with this sort of horse.

The selection was probably a touch unlucky not to win here last time, rather blindsided by one who was played late, and he can make amends this time around.

He's had a breathing operation since then, too, which could help eke out a little more progression.