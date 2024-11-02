Saturday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets include 6/1 Ascot tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Saturday

In-form gelding can defy rise in weights

Former winner will enjoy conditions in Down Royal Grade 1

Irish-raider could finally return to winning ways at Ascot

Bidding for a fourth successive victory, David Menuisier-trained Tribal Chief could still be capable of showing further progression to defy a 9lb rise in this mile contest.

Upped in class, the three-year-old gelding is 21lbs higher than when beginning his winning sequence but has continued to impress, recording victories at Kempton, Epsom and Yarmouth, respectively, in recent starts.

Ground versatile, his recent wins have come on a softer surface, which has appeared to suit, however, he previously won on handicap debut at Nottingham, beating Hello Cotai, on ground described as good, and he was a respectable third, having been slowly away, to now 85-rated Celtic Chieftain at Newbury on good to firm ground.

A likeable type, the son of Sioux Nation has been reliable and consistent following a gelding operation in the spring, and he can record a fifth career success in the hands of regular partner Harry Davies for a yard who recorded a 24 percent strike-rate during October.

Fergal O'Brien-trained Tripoli Flyer makes his hurdling debut following a promising bumper campaign last term in which he beat Kingston Pride at Lingfield before being denied only by stablemate Horaces Pearl in a Grade Two at Aintree.

The five-year-old son of Getaway fetched €85,000 as a three-year-old and is a brother to 135-rated Anyharminasking, who beat Constitution Hill in a point-to-point. He's out of Collen Beag, a three-time winner over hurdles, and he could show significant improvement on his bumper form now over obstacles.

With a bright future likely ahead on what he has shown so far, Tripoli Flyer is an exciting hurdling prospect for a yard who finished their last campaign with a 27 percent win-rate in novice hurdle events.

At the prices, former winner Envoi Allen makes plenty of appeal considering he was denied by only a neck in the race twelve months ago by his reopposing rival, and defending champion, Gerri Colombe.

Usually able to hit the ground running at the beginning of the season, conditions will be more preferable to the ten-year-old gelding this time around, as he enjoys sounder conditions whilst his opponent is most comfortable in testing ground.

Both are able to act on varied surfaces, however, at odds of 9/43.25, Envoi Allen, with elements in his favour, could be worth siding with against the favourite, as he's likely to pose a dangerous threat and the yard are currently performing at a 30 percent strike-rate.

Envoi Allen is still a force to be reckoned with on a going day, he goes well fresh and he'll be suited by the ground. With plenty in his favour, he makes the most appeal in the Grade One contest.

The Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase is a tricky race to predict, with a number of horses in the field capable of winning if at their best. The highest-rated in the race Conflated makes the most appeal at the prices, however, representing value at odds of 16/54.20 under capable rider Danny Gilligan.

The Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old usually improves for his first outing of the season, but didn't get very far at Punchestown when last seen, unseating his jockey at the first fence. He has the benefit of a couple of weeks extra training since regardless, therefore hopefully will be tuned and ready for this assignment, capable of returning in front if up for the challenge.

The Grade One winner, who finished third to Galopin Des Champs in the 2023 Gold Cup, will be suited by this trip of three miles, and is better off at the weights with all of his rivals. Rated 167, 1lb higher than favourite Bravemansgame who makes his first appearance following a wind operation, Conflated, in cheekpieces, is a tough horse who usually gives his all, and was seen putting in a gallant effort in defeat when a length-and-a-quarter third to Gerri Colombe in the Grade One at Down Royal this time last year.

This is a feasible opportunity for him to claim Grade Two success, although he faces stiff opposition, and, at the prices, he's worth siding with at Wetherby.

A sounder surface is key for Irish-raider Amirite who has often threatened to win a competitive staying chase. Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the eight-year-old has put in some of his best efforts under Rules in ground with good in the description, including in both career wins and when fifth in the Grade Three Handicap Chase on the final day of last season at Sandown. He's on the same mark from 142 here, from which he can be competitive, and has the benefit of a recent run and race fitness to his advantage.

Mike O'Connor claims 3lb in the saddle as Amirite seeks his first success since winning on chasing debut at Fairyhouse two years ago, and, although it's been a long time since he has been seen in the winners' enclosure, he has put in a number of respectable performances since.

At the weights, and especially considering the ground conditions, this could be the time to catch Amirite, who is long overdue a return to winning ways.