Saturday Racing Tips: Side with Kateira at Wetherby say Timeform

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Most eyes on Saturday will be on Gordon Elliott given his record at this meeting, while it's his own dad who is the focus of attention over in America, but Joseph O'Brien is fancied to strike in the opening race at Down Royal with Prairie Angel.

She didn't wear cheekpieces when winning on her hurdling bow at Ballinrobe in August but has worn them in three starts on the level since, taking her form up a notch on each occasion, including winning her last two.

A sister to Prairie Dancer, who won four times over hurdles, there could be lots more to come, and she's fancied to see off the interesting French recruit Lakota Blue.

Recommended Bet Back Prairie Angel in the 12:25 Down Royal SBK SBK 4/6

Though the type to make a chaser, Hell Hound has already made a good impression in bumpers and now hurdles, winning a maiden at Southwell in June before shaping encouragingly when six lengths third to Reach For The Moon in a novice at Fontwell last time.

With his hurdles debut success back in the summer having been well advertised by the runner-up Skyjack Hijack, who has won four times since, including this week, Hell Hound starts out in handicaps from a very appealing mark.

Now back up in trip, which is sure to suit, he earns the vote ahead of another improving sort in the shape of Ballytechno.

Recommended Bet Back Hell Hound in the 12:55 Ascot SBK SBK 10/3

This looks a very interesting renewal of the West Yorkshire Hurdle, with the Irish runners Beacon Edge and Sandor Clegane, who - along with Thunder Rock - are best known for their exploits over fences, afforded plenty of respect.

However, Dan Skelton knows what it takes to win this race and Kateira, who was a winner at Aintree when last seen in April, has strong claims on these terms if she stays.

Connections' Roksana was yet to win over this distance before landing the 2020 renewal and Kateira is taken to see off last year's third Dashel Drasher and give her yard a third win in the last five renewals.

Recommended Bet Back Kateira in the 14:22 Wetherby SP

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!