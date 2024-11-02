Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Bravemansgame has solid claims to regain Charlie Hall Chase

Paul Nicholls has eight runners on Saturday

Bravemansgame has leading chance in second Charlie Hall Chase bid

Fire Flyer one of my best chances at Ascot

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls saddles the strong favourite Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby today (14:58), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to win the race from 4/51.80 to 6/52.20.

Bravemansgame won this very race in 2022 and returned last year to finish a gallant second, so it appears he loves the course and has a very strong chance of regaining his crown this afternoon.

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Bravemansgame to Win 14:58 Wetherby SBK 6/5

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor

Watch Paul Nicholls talk to Betfair about his Saturday runners

🏇 Paul's Ditcheat Decs



A busy Saturday for the yard as the wraps are taken off Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall and 7 runners at a drying Ascot.



Plus, Paul's thoughts on City Of Troy as he bids to land the Breeders' Cup Classic on dirt at Del Mar!@PFNicholls @BetfairBarry pic.twitter.com/uFoXPR9BvA -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 1, 2024

Wetherby

It all went wrong for Bravemansgame last season when ground conditions were against him for every start.

I also felt his breathing was becoming a bit of an issue so we decided to re-cauterise his palate in the summer. He's giving us all the right signals at home and seems right back to his best physically and mentally.

He enjoyed an away day last week with Ginny's Destiny and his schooling has been as good as ever. We've done lots with him, he's ready to go and ground conditions at Wetherby are ideal for him unlike last year when soft ground didn't help when he was narrowly beaten by Gentlemansgame.

He's got a lot in his favour and won this race tidily two years ago.

Ascot

I'm hopeful there is more to come from Don't Tell Sue who won over two miles at Wincanton in March and needs this sort of trip now.

He was unlucky on his last start last season at Ayr where he was badly impeded when the leader fell three out. He's a big, strong horse, has done a lot of work and will be going chasing soon.

The plan was to have another go at chasing last season but a little setback mid winter meant he only ran once which was frustrating.

He was second in this race last year and would probably have won it the year before but for falling at the second last fence. He's going very nicely at home, I've done a lot of schooling with him and I'm hopeful of a good run.

He rapidly became the star of our summer jumpers and was in the form of his life, winning four novice handicaps over fences on the bounce over fences before failing to recover from a bad mistake early on at Newton Abbot.

Two miles on good ground is ideal for Matterhorn who has had issues with his wind in the past. He worked great on Thursday morning but his mark of 147 looks huge for what he achieved in the summer and he has been on the go a long for a long time.

He's very fresh at the moment and will be going on holiday once the ground turns soft.

He always needs his first run and that was the case at Chepstow three weeks ago because he is not an easy horse to get ready.

He looks a big each way price considering he won the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh last winter and finished fifth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and was third in a competitive handicap at Aintree.

Freddie Gingell gets a good tune out of Afadil who might come on again for this race.

He's one I've always liked and I retain the utmost faith in him even though he was a work in progress last season.

Despite being a bit too keen in his races he won twice in five days in February before going off the boil because he was struggling a bit with his breathing.

So he had a wind op over the summer and I'd like to think he is up to winning a handicap hurdle though he might just want more than the two miles of this race.

He looks fantastic, has done some super work and it wouldn't surprise me if he ran very well before he goes chasing.

He's had breathing issues over the years and we tinkered with his wind again over the summer. But he goes well fresh and likes to race right-handed.

This is the first try over three miles for Solo who we have always thought might want this trip. I'm a bit nervous about the ground drying out because he does like to get his toe in. Provided the ground is genuinely good or on the easy side of good then he will run.

He's an interesting recruit by It's Gino, sire of the classy four year old Sir Gino, and like all our bumper horses spent a year learning his trade at our academy run by record breaking Point-to-Point rider Will Biddick.

While he's going nicely on the gallops he's a bit of a boyo so I fear he might need this first run mentally because hasn't been easy and will want riding with kid gloves by Jay Tidball who has done a great job with him at home. Wearing a hood should help him relax better.

Timeform Verdict

Bravemansgame won this race impressively two years ago and ran cracker when runner-up to Gentlemansgame in last year's renewal. Timeform described the ground as heavy that day, which wouldn't have suited Bravemansgame as well as the eventual winner, but he still ran a brilliant race in defeat. He went on to finish runner-up in the Betfair Chase and King George on his next two starts, displaying high-class form, before going off the boil somewhat once the ground turned testing again.

Interestingly, Bravemansgame has undergone a breathing operation ahead of his return and, with Grey Dawning not a guaranteed runner on account of the ground - he's also been entered at Carlisle on Sunday - Bravemansgame will have plenty in his favour under ideal conditions.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!

Listen to Racing... Only Bettor!