Horse Racing Tips: Best Goodwood and Galway bets from the Racing...Only Bettor team

Goodwood Races in Sussex
Glorious Goodwood continues on Friday and Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Host Gary O'Brien was joined by Kevin Blake and Ryan McCue on the Racing Only...Bettor Podcast to discuss a bumper weekend. Listen here and read the summary of their Goodwood and Galway fancies...

13:45 - Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes

Kevin: "I’d be inclined to back something each-way against here and Breathtaking Look is the one for me. She tends to make the running or sit handy."

Friday at Goodwood

13:45 - Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes

Ryan: "One Master is top rated in the race and I thought she would take plenty of beating here."

Kevin: "You'd have to be brave backing One Master from stall 1. We know what Goodwood is like and I'd be inclined to back something each-way against here and Breathtaking Look is the one for me. She tends to make the running or sit handy and she is the one for me."

14:15 - Bonhams Stakes

Kevin: "Khaloosy is potentially a Group 1 horse. His performance on the clock at Ascot was very strong and while this course will test him differently I would be surprised if he doesn't win well here."

Ryan: "My Oberon looked classy at York and I think he can put it up to the favourite here."

14:15 - Golden Mile

Ryan: "One that I like at a price is Urban Icon. He ran a creditable race in the Summer Mile last time out and he appeals to be as an each-way shot."

Kevin: "Baltic Baron shaped well in this race last year when not getting the clearest of passages. He wears blinkers for the first time here and if things fall right for him he looks to be well handicapped."

15:15 - Qatar Stakes

Kevin: "This course and distance really suits Battaash and as a racing fan one would hope he can put on a show. I'd love to see how Liberty Beach will be ridden here. If they manage to get her in behind a couple and come home late, she can run a big race."

Ryan: "For me the play in the race is Liberty Beach in the winner without Battaash market. She is a very consistent filly and will run her race."

15:45 - Queens Plate

Ryan: "Pablo Escobarr has a bit to find on the ratings, he seems to save his best form over this trip and I can see him putting it up to Communique and Desert Encounter."

Friday at Galway

18:15 - Guinness Handicap Hurdle

Kevin: Stratum is a horse that I have liked for a while. It would be hard to be bullish about him but I can see him going close.

17:15 - Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle

Ryan: I expect Millyinthemiddle to run a big race here. She was 4lbs out of the handicap earlier in the week and I can see her winning here."

Friday at Leopardstown

15:05 - Holden Plant Rentals Handicap

Kevin: "Flying Scotsman won't be terribly well in here. He's won twice at Galway this week already and if he runs he must have a great chance."

Ryan: "I wouldn't be surprised if Flying Scotsman would have a bit more in hand here."

Saturday at Goodwood

15:00 - Lillie Langtry Stakes

Kevin: "Enbihaar is very talented and a beautiful model of a horse. She was very impressive in this race last year. I was happy with her comeback and going back up to this trip will suit."

Ryan: "Provided the ground doesn't turn too slow it's very hard to get away from Enbihaar."

15:35 - Stewards Cup

Ryan: "Kimifive ran in the race last year and should finish a good deal closer this time around."

Kevin: "Gulliver would be my fancy here. He got worried out of it last time but can go close."

Saturday at Galway

17:15 - Galway Shopping Centre Handicap (Premier Handicap)

Ryan: "Princess Zoe showed a good turn of foot earlier in the week and I'd like to see her go in again."

Kevin: "One that I like War Diary. He finished fourth in this race last year and made a nice start for new connections last month. You would probably rather better ground but I think still can run a good race."

Recommended bets

Best Bets

Kevin: Breathaking Look at Goodwood on Friday
Ryan: Dark Voyager at Galway on Saturday
Gary: Hightimeyouwon at Galway on Saturday

Racing Only... Bettor Double: Breathaking Look & Hightimeyouwon

Good 31st Jul (7f Grp 3)

Show Hide

Friday 31 July, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
One Master
Breathtaking Look
Althiqa
Valeria Messalina
Agincourt
Under The Stars
Wasmya
Final Song
Invitational
Boomer
Shadn
Anna Nerium
Graceful Magic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Gal 1st Aug (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 August, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mary Salome
Annexation
Ultra Pride
Hightimeyouwon
Yafordadoe
Roving Mission
Sirjack Thomas
Yuften
Aussie Valentine
Stormy Belle
Allegio
Ideal Pal
Spruce Meadows
On The Balcony
Eden Gardens
Queen Amidala
Facethepuckout
Well Suited
Emphatic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Max Liu,

