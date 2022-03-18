Naps of the Day: Best horse racing tips for Saturday

Mark Milligan: Unexposed Serious Charges could be well in



"The favourite Serious Charges looks likely to take all the beating in the Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle at 13:50, as he could well have been let in lightly off an opening mark of 120.

"Anthony Honeyball's improving 5-y-o travelled like a really good horse on his way to a second successive win in novice company at Fontwell last time, hurdling fluently to boot (only slight semblance of a mistake coming at the last), and was always doing enough on the run-in as he held One For The Wall by just over a length."

No. 9 Serious Charges (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 120

Andrew Asquith: Ch'tibello still a capable performer

"Ch'tibello enjoyed his biggest day in the sun when winning the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 and, for all he isn't getting any younger, he is still a more than capable performer on his day.

"He has been plying his trade in stronger races than this in recent years and he could well make his class tell off top weight. He didn't get past the second flight in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time, but he is usually an assured jumper, and will benefit from the return of Harry Skelton in the saddle. It would be no surprise were he to launch a bold bid from what looks a workable mark."

No. 1 Ch'tibello (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 142

Paul Nicholls: Hoping Truckers can run a big race in the Midlands Grand National

"Truckers Lodge was raised a massive 14lbs after winning this race in runaway style two years but he has been steadily coming back to form this season and was close to his best when third to Fortescue at Ascot a month ago over three miles. The handicapper promptly raised Truckers Lodge 3lbs to 149. But we know this horse stays all day and the ground at Uttoxeter will be much the same as it was two years ago. He is in good shape and I'm hopeful of a big run from him."

No. 3 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 149

Timeform: Time to Get Up has a big chance while Screaming Colours can place

"Time To Get Up was a progressive novice chaser last season, readily landing this race from 4lb lower. Interrupted campaign this term, but lots to like about latest Haydock effort in the mud. Cheekpieces on. Big shout.

"Screaming Colours has not had much racing and is proving consistent in staying handicaps, fourth in this last year and running well in Cork National on return in October. Probably just place claims again."