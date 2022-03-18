OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Time To Get Up can do it again

Fence action
The Midlands Grand National is the feature race on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

"...the addition of first-time cheekpieces should eke out more..."

NAP: Another National Success beckons

Time To Get Up - 15:35 Uttoxeter

Time To Get Up travelled better than most on his return from four months off, starting to creep into contention on the final circuit, but he found the test all too much in the end, weakening from three out and more or less walking over the line at the finish.

Time To Get Up has had a month to recover from that and he remains a staying chaser to be positive about, now just 4 lb higher in the weights than when successful here 12 months ago, where he had several of these in behind, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces should eke out more. Big player.

NEXT BEST: Serious Charges looks well-in

Serious Charges - 13:50 Uttoxeter

There was plenty to like about the way Serious Charges made a winning debut over hurdles and, while he didn't need to improve to land the odds under a penalty at Fontwell last month, he didn't need to come out of third gear to beat inferior rivals.

The handicapper has allotted him a mark of 120 following his two wins over hurdles, and that could prove very lenient, especially given he is sure to relish another step up in trip. This looks a competitive race for the grade, but Serious Charges has plenty more to offer, and appears to hold excellent claims of completing a hat-trick.

EACH WAY: Ch'tibello still a capable performer

Ch'tibello - 15:00 Uttoxeter

Ch'tibello enjoyed his biggest day in the sun when winning the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 and, for all he isn't getting any younger, he is still a more than capable performer on his day.

He has been plying his trade in stronger races than this in recent years and he could well make his class tell off top weight. He didn't get past the second flight in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time, but he is usually an assured jumper, and will benefit from the return of Harry Skelton in the saddle. It would be no surprise were he to launch a bold bid from what looks a workable mark.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Time To Get Up @ 5.79/2 in the 15:35 Uttoxeter
NEXT BEST - Back Serious Charges @ 4.67/2 in the 13:50 Uttoxeter
EACH WAY - Back Ch'tibello @ 9.28/1 in the 15:00 Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter 19th Mar (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 March, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Serious Charges
Grace A Vous Enki
No Word Of A Lie
Pulling Stumps
Kateson
Welsh Saint
Silva Eclipse
Illegal Model
Optimise Prime
Dazzling Glory
Sidi Ismael
Sir Will
Winningseverything
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Uttoxeter 19th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 March, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beauport
Red Risk
Jepeck
Freedom To Dream
Boothill
Ballybegg
Jetaway Joey
Chtibello
Teescomponentsyess
Panic Attack
Haafapiece
Llandinabo Lad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Uttoxeter 19th Mar (4m2f Listed Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 19 March, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Time To Get Up
Truckers Lodge
Hewick
Screaming Colours
Captain Drake
Momella
Final Nudge
Wholestone
De Young Warrior
Yala Enki
Padleyourowncanoe
Young Dev
Achille
Gwencily Berbas
Supreme Escape
Romain De Senam
Hear No Evil
El Paso Wood
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips