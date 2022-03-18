Uttoxeter Racing Tips: Time To Get Up can do it again

NAP: Another National Success beckons

Time To Get Up - 15:35 Uttoxeter

Time To Get Up travelled better than most on his return from four months off, starting to creep into contention on the final circuit, but he found the test all too much in the end, weakening from three out and more or less walking over the line at the finish.

Time To Get Up has had a month to recover from that and he remains a staying chaser to be positive about, now just 4 lb higher in the weights than when successful here 12 months ago, where he had several of these in behind, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces should eke out more. Big player.

No. 5 Time To Get Up (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 142

NEXT BEST: Serious Charges looks well-in

Serious Charges - 13:50 Uttoxeter

There was plenty to like about the way Serious Charges made a winning debut over hurdles and, while he didn't need to improve to land the odds under a penalty at Fontwell last month, he didn't need to come out of third gear to beat inferior rivals.

The handicapper has allotted him a mark of 120 following his two wins over hurdles, and that could prove very lenient, especially given he is sure to relish another step up in trip. This looks a competitive race for the grade, but Serious Charges has plenty more to offer, and appears to hold excellent claims of completing a hat-trick.

No. 9 Serious Charges (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 120

EACH WAY: Ch'tibello still a capable performer

Ch'tibello - 15:00 Uttoxeter

Ch'tibello enjoyed his biggest day in the sun when winning the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019 and, for all he isn't getting any younger, he is still a more than capable performer on his day.

He has been plying his trade in stronger races than this in recent years and he could well make his class tell off top weight. He didn't get past the second flight in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time, but he is usually an assured jumper, and will benefit from the return of Harry Skelton in the saddle. It would be no surprise were he to launch a bold bid from what looks a workable mark.