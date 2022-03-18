Paul Nicholls: Hoping Truckers can run a big race in the Midlands Grand National

Crying out for this trip

Kempton 13:30 - Brewers Project

I thought he ran all right last time at Fontwell on his first run for a while and being an Irish Point-to-Point winner he is crying out for this step up to three miles. I am looking for an improved effort from Brewers Project on better ground he should enjoy.

Has a nice light weight

Kempton 14:05 - Siroco Jo

He is not one of our leading lights but ran well enough on his debut over fences when he was second at Wincanton, has progressed a little bit for that experience and has a nice light weight.

Tough mark for Calva while Solo has to improve

Kempton 14:40 - Calva d'Auge & Solo

Calva d'Auge won nicely from the front at this track early in November and has been off for a while since finishing out of the money at Newbury later that month. We have been waiting for better ground for a Calva d'Auge and while he often runs well fresh he is on a tough enough handicap mark.

Solo hasn't shone in four runs over fences though to be fair we have been campaigning him at a lofty level. He is back over hurdles now as we don't really want him to be winning a chase so late in the season. Solo has a disappointing profile and obviously has to improve on what he has achieved so far this campaign. Hopefully he can show a bit more over hurdles on ground that should suit.

Saved him for this race and conditions look ideal

Kempton 15:15 - Diego Du Charmil

No. 3 Diego Du Charmil (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 146

He's versatile over fences and hurdles and ran a cracking race last time at Ascot when second to Palmers Hill in a valuable handicap Chase at Ascot just before Christmas. He needs to be delivered right on the line and was in front far soon at the second last fence before weakening on the flat. Diego travels strongly and two a half miles at a flat track like Kempton on decent ground looks just the ticket for him. We have saved him for this race.

Better performance expected

Kempton 16:25 - Chavez

He won his bumper late in 2020, and ran with promise on his debut over hurdles before struggling on deep ground at Exeter on February 2. I am hoping to see a better performance from Chavez on good ground at Kempton.

Stays forever and mark looks fair

Uttoxeter 13:50 - Grace A Vou Enki

He is a half-brother to Yala Enki and like him relishes testing conditions as he showed when winning a novice hurdle at Hereford at the end of February. A mark of 123 in this handicap hurdle looks fair for Grace A Vou Enki who stays forever.

Stiffer task after easy course win last time

Uttoxeter 15:00 - Red Risk

He surprised us by hacking up at this track last month on very soft ground but there was a price to pay as he was subsequently raised 11lbs by the handicapper to a mark of 140. So obviously this is a much stiffer task for Red Risk who remains nice and fresh at home.

Yala has a tough task but Truckers can run a big race

Uttoxeter 15:35 - Yala Enki & Truckers Lodge

No. 1 Yala Enki (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 159

Yala Enki has been a star for us in staying chases and comes here unbeaten this season at the age of twelve after winning the marathon Portman Cup at Taunton for the third year running. This is Yala Enki's last race before he goes off on holiday and while ground conditions are in his favour he is up against it carrying top weight of 11st 12lbs in a typically competitive Midlands Grand National.

No. 3 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 149

Truckers Lodge was raised a massive 14lbs after winning this race in runaway style two years but he has been steadily coming back to form this season and was close to his best when third to Fortescue at Ascot a month ago over three miles. The handicapper promptly raised Truckers Lodge 3lbs to 149. But we know this horse stays all day and the ground at Uttoxeter will be much the same as it was two years ago. He is in good shape and I'm hopeful of a big run from him.

Can bounce back to form and go well

Fontwell 14:46 - Broken Halo

He won impressively on New Year's day at Exeter before running below par on desperate ground at Lingfield at a time plenty of ours were struggling for form. Broken Halo also had a little bleed that day but he seems fine now and he schooled nicely on Thursday morning with Tom Buckley who rides him at Fontwell.

Best Chance: Broken Halo. 14:46 Fontwell. He has a decent chance of bouncing back to form.