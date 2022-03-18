Midlands Grand National: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Midlands Grand National

15:35 Uttoxeter, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Yala Enki (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost)

Tremendous stayer who landed Taunton contest for the third year running 8 weeks ago. Previous Cheltenham win, his first handicap success in 3 years, came in a thin race, and he'll need more here.

2. Hewick (John Joseph Hanlon/Jordan Colin Gainford (3))

Much improved in the autumn, making the most of a good opportunity to win the Durham National at Sedgefield when last seen. This is tougher, but he shapes as if he'll stay the much longer trip.

3. Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls/Lorcan Williams)

Last win came in this 2 years ago off 8 lb lower. Good runs in Welsh National/listed 3m Ascot handicap the last twice and seems sure to go well again.

No. 3 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 149

4. Wholestone (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Daryl Jacob)

Scored twice over fences during light 2019 campaign and back from 15 months off with victory in attritional 3m Haydock Grade 2 hurdle 4 weeks ago, mistakes but staying on dourly. More needed.

5. Time To Get Up (Jonjo O'Neill/Jonjo O'Neill Jr)

Progressive novice chaser last season, readily landing this race from 4 lb lower. Interrupted campaign this term, but lots to like about latest Haydock effort in the mud. Cheekpieces on. Big shout.

No. 5 Time To Get Up (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 142

6. Roman de Senam (David Pipe/Fergus Gillard (3))

Smart chaser at up to an easy 3m for Paul Nicholls/Dan Skelton. Bit to prove, not least stamina, on first run for 11 months for new connections with mark looking just.

7. Screaming Colours (William Durkan/Conor Orr (3))

Not had much racing and proving consistent in staying handicaps, fourth in this last year and running well in Cork National on return in October. Probably just place claims again.

No. 7 Screaming Colours (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: William Durkan, Ireland

Jockey: Conor Orr

Age: 11

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 142

8. Jersey Bean (Oliver Sherwood/Jonathan Burke)

Better than ever upped to marathon trip when winning 28.4f Haydock handicap chase in November. More needed again up 5 lb and another six furlongs but it's certainly possible.

9. Hear No Evil (Noel C. Kelly/Jody McGarvey)

Dual chase winner over 3m. Returned to something like his best back over fences when close second in veterans' handicap at Navan a fortnight ago but this is much harder upped 10f in trip.

10. Final Nudge (Fergal O'Brien/Paddy Brennan)

Veteran who retains all his ability, third in this last year and going well in veterans' handicaps this term, successful at Warwick and second at Sandown. Got to be respected after a break.

11. Momella (Harry Fry/Sean Bowen)

Did well over fences last term, winning 3 times at up to 3m. Best run this season when splitting higher-rated rivals on unfavourable terms in listed Exeter contest last month. Not sure to stay here.

12. Captain Drake (Harry Fry/Bryan Carvar (3))

Second to Truckers Lodge in this in 2020 and finally landed a National, the Devon version, at Exeter last month having tumbled in the weights. Not an obvious type to follow up.

13. Padleyourowncanoe (Dan Skelton/Mr Tristan Durrell (7))

Useful for Colin Tizzard and made positive start for this yard after 15 months off when third in 3m Haydock hurdle in December. Poor twice since but has untapped potential for marathon trips.

14. Achille (Venetia Williams/Hugh Nugent (3))

Has contested some of the major staying handicaps again this term, running well in the Becher and Welsh National. Poorly placed in this last year (shaped well) and blinkers tried this time.

15. Young Dev (Denis Hogan/M. M. McDonagh (7))

Won competitive Punchestown handicap hurdle in February under this rider and ran well again there 24 days ago. Not sure he'll be up to this company on his first crack over the sort of trip.

16. De Young Warrior (Jeremy Scott/David Noonan)

Has made a bright start over fences, winning 3m handicaps at Exeter and Chepstow and running well in messy contest at former track last time. Potentially a smart staying chaser. Cheekpieces go on.

No. 16 De Young Warrior SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 133

17. El Paso Wood (David Pipe/Philip Armson (7))

Completed 4-timer in French Provinces last year and gained first win for current yard at Wincanton (26.7f) in January. Kept busy since, running poorly last twice. Little appeal upped markedly in trip.

18. Gwencily Berbas (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Relished first crack at a marathon trip when ending losing run at Exeter (30.7f) in December. Better run since in the Eider at Newcastle 3 weeks ago but has plenty to do here.

19. Supreme Escape (Evan Williams/Joe Anderson (7))

All stamina and back to his best in first-time visor when winning North Yorkshire National (30f) at Catterick in January. Upped markedly in class here but probably won't be stopping if he gets round.