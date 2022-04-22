Naps of the Day: Best bets and ambassador insight on Saturday

- Trainer: Dr Richard Newland
"He comes here in peak form, he is 7lb well-in after that Haydock win last week (from a well-fancied course specialist in Enqarde) and maybe the cheek pieces that he wore for the first time there sparked that improvement."
Kevin Blake: Back Kid to Whizz around Sandown
"The six-year-old Whizz Kid was a useful horse on the Flat and has made a good transition to hurdling, winning two moderate races in impressive style prior to being thrown into much deeper water in a valuable handicap at Aintree last time.
"His lack of competitive experience seemed to cost him on that occasion, as his jumping lacked fluency. Considering that, he did well to stay in the race for as long as he did and was only beaten 2¾ lengths in fourth."
Back Whizz Kid each-way 13:50 Sandown @ 7.06/1
Kate Tracey: Fisher has all the variables in his favour
"This looks a perfect opportunity for Mister Fisher to get back to winning ways. This eight-year-old is certainly an enigmatic character where he doesn't cut it at Grade 1 level but a small field, Grade 2 is where he's at his best.
"Mister Fisher finished second in this race last year behind Frodon who only justified his 4/5 favouritism by a neck from a gallant Mister Fisher in second. There isn't a Frodon-type rival to have to contend with in this year's renewal which should make his job all that more straight forward."
Back Mister Fisher 14:25 Sandown @ 2.68/5
Paul Nicholls: Greaneteen has strong claims of defending Celebration Chase
"Greaneteen has a great record at Sandown, won this race a year ago, and then landed the Tingle Creek in style in December. He is nice and fresh as he returns to defend his crown. I'm very happy with Greaneteen who is in good order, has the ground in his favour and looks to have a lovely chance of winning again."
Back Greaneteen 15:00 Sandown
Tony Calvin: Musical Slave arrives in peak form
"Musical Slave has always threatened to have a big handicap in him. Indeed, he went off a 6/1 chance for last year's Skybet Chase after an eye-catching fifth (perhaps crucially on good ground) at Newbury, only to blunder his chance away.
"His jumping could be his achilles heel again here, but the fact is he comes here in peak form, he is 7lb well-in after that Haydock win last week (from a well-fancied course specialist in Enqarde) and maybe the cheek pieces that he wore for the first time there sparked that improvement."
Back Musical Slave 15:32 Sandown @ 10.09/1
Timeform: bet365 Gold Cup runner-by-runner guide
"Enrilo took well to chasing last season, finishing first past post in this off 1 lb lower. Shaped encouragingly before falling in Ladbrokes Trophy on return and excuses at Cheltenham next time. Back on track in his headgear when fourth at Kempton and remains unexposed at marathon trips. Big run expected."
Back Enrilo 15:32 Sandown @ 6.05/1
Ryan Moore: Cadamosto in with a good chance at Navan
"We have three fair shots on this but I ride Cadamosto. He was impressive when winning on his debut at Dundalk and we went to Ascot thinking he had a decent chance in the Norfolk. In the end, I thought he ran a great race to finish a close fourth considering he raced on the far rail.
"We didn't see him after a below-par run in the Railway Stakes over 6f in June , but he clearly has a good chance here on that Ascot run."
Back Cadamosto 15:41 Navan
